Damar Hamlin Relies 50 Percent Less on Oxygen After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the Field

Sharing a positive update on the NFL star's condition is his uncle Dorrian Glenn, who also says in an interview that his nephew had to be resuscitated twice after his heart gave out on the field.

Jan 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Damar Hamlin is showing progress amid his hospitalization after he collapsed on the field. His uncle reveals that the athlete currently relies less on oxygen while he remains sedated after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2.

Sports journalist Josh Reed tweeted on Tuesday that he just spoke to Hamlin's uncle Dorrian Glenn, who said, "Damar was originally on 100% oxygen and is now down to 50%. Says the family is hanging in there. He thanked Bills fans, and Bengals fans and asked for continued prayers."

Reed also shared how hard the situation is for the NFL star's family. "Hearing Damar's uncle say 'it was really scary, we thought he was gone' makes me sick to my stomach. Prayers for Damar and his family," he added in a separate tweet.

Sports journalist Josh Reed shared an update on Damar Hamlin's condition.

Glenn also spoke to CNN in an interview, revealing that his nephew is "still sedated right now" in hopes that'll help him recover faster. "I'm not a crier, but I've never cried so hard in my life. Just to know, like, my nephew basically died on the field and they brought him back to life," he claimed.

Glenn additionally revealed that Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice after his heart gave out on the field. "His heart had went out so they had to resuscitate him twice. They resuscitated him on the field before they brought him to the hospital and then they resuscitated him a second time when they got him to the hospital," he told the reporter.

Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of the Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinatti Bengals. After tackling Tee Higgins, he got up from the ground and took a few steps back, but he suddenly fell down onto the Paycor Stadium turf.

The 24-year-old received PCR on the field for several minutes before being taken off the field in an ambulance. In an update, the Bills said in a statement on early Tuesday, "Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

The game between the Bills and the Bengals was immediately postponed until further notice. The NFL has announced that the game will not be resumed this week and the league "has made no decision regarding the resumption of the game at a later date."

