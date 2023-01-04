Jason Aldean Clowned After Donald Trump Gives Wife Brittany's Forehead Kiss

Instagram Celebrity

Internet users poke fun at how the former POTUS appears to have a good long look down the influencer's chest as she dons a cleavage-baring dress on the occasion.

Jan 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jason Aldean fell victim to Internet trolling over an eyebrow-raising picture featuring his wife Brittany Aldean and Donald Trump. The country star's wife took to her Instagram account to share a slew of pictures of the couple attending an event at Mar-a-Lago, calling it "a fairy-tale ending to 2022."

The post included pictures of Brittany and Jason posing with the former POTUS and his wife Melania Trump. However, one photo stood out the most as it saw Donald giving a forehead kiss to Brittany right in front of Jason.

Upon catching wind of the snap, Internet users quickly joked about how Donald seemingly had a convenient line of sight. "Trump got a good long look down your wife's chest when he kissed her," one person wrote, referring to the influencer who donned a cleavage-baring dress at the event.

"He is really looking down her cleavage! Lost all respect for jason Aldean when he left his [former] wife for Brittany. This just reaffirms whey I won't buy his music," someone else tweeted.

Further trolling the "If I Didn't Love You" singer, another person added, "That third rate country singer looks pissed and surprised. Hey Jason he is used to 'getting what he wants'. Divorce in 2023?"

However, some others didn't see something wrong with the picture. "Getting kissed by Trump is like getting kissed by the Pope… What an HONOR to get that," one supporter wrote on Instagram. "My boy looks GOOD !!!! Love Trump !!!!"

Jason also didn't seem to be too upset by the kiss. He took to his own Instagram page to share a picture of him playing golf with the MAGA leader. "Fore……..ty 5! Happy New Year from the great state of Florida," so he captioned the picture.

