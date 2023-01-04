 

Brad Pitt Sunbathes With Topless Ines de Ramon in Pics From NYE Getaway

Cover Images/Instagram/Sara De Boer
The 'Bullet Train' actor goes shirtless and his rumored girlfriend ditches her bikini top as they sit side-by-side in opposite-facing lounge chairs in Cabo San Lucas.

  • Jan 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pictures from Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's romantic getaway have surfaced online, days after it was revealed that they spent New Year's Eve together. In photos from their trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the actor was seen sunbathing with her topless girlfriend, confirming their intimate relationship.

The images, obtained by Page Six, featured the 59-year-old Hollywood heartthrob going shirtless while wearing teal swimming trunks, showing his chest and array of tattoos. He accessorized with a gold chain around his neck and aviator sunglasses while he read what appears to be a script from a large black binder.

Pitt sat side-by-side with de Ramon, who completely ditched her bikini top, as they faced opposite each other in lounge chairs by the pool on a relaxing New Year's Eve day. The 32-year-old brunette beauty only wore a blue patterned sarong and showed off her bare back as she hugged her knees close to her chest and sported stylish shades. Her long locks looked wet and were let down on her back as she soaked up the sun.

While Pitt seemed to be immersed in what he was reading, he was seen occasionally talking to his girlfriend.

Pitt and de Ramon were first spotted together at a Bono concert in Los Angeles in November last year. At the time, he appeared to be smitten as he's pictured holding her arms and pulling her close outside the Orpheum Theatre. He seemingly also introduced Ines to his celebrity pals, Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber, Sean Penn and Vivi Nevo, as they chatted together outside the Orpheum Theatre.

In early December, the "Bullet Train" actor took the jewelry executive to the premiere of his newest movie "Babylon" in Los Angeles. While they were not pictured together on the red carpet, they reportedly got cozy to each other during the afterparty that night. A source told PEOPLE at the time that Brad "is clearly very into her given he brought her to his premiere."

The ex-wife of Paul Wesley was also seen helping her boyfriend celebrate his birthday in Hollywood last month. On Sunday, December 18, they were snapped getting out of a car before making their way to his party.

"Brad and Ines are officially dating now," a source told Us Weekly in December. Noting that "they really enjoy each other's company and are having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship," the source added, "but [they] are still getting to know each other."

A source additionally told PEOPLE, "They are dating and having fun. They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it." Brad, who was previously married to actresses Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, "is not seeing anyone else right now," the source claimed, adding, "He is spending more time with Ines. He is very happy."

