 

Mark Ruffalo Sends 'Healing Goodness' to Jeremy Renner Amid His Hospitalization

The Hulk actor is praying for his Marvel co-star and pleading with his followers to follow his example as the Hawkeye star is hospitalized following a scary snowplough accident.

  • Jan 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mark Ruffalo sends prayers for Jeremy Renner after he was hospitalized following a snowplough accident. The 55-year-old actor - who first shared screen with Renner in the original "The Avengers" movie in 2012 - has urged his followers to "send healing goodness his way."

"Prayers up for our brother [Jeremy Renner] on a full and speedy recovery. Please send healing goodness his way," he wrote on Instagram.

After first sharing the screen together, Mark and Jeremy - who play Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk and Clint Parton/Hawkeye respectively - have appeared alongside each other in a number of Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters, including "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and "Avengers: Endgame".

Jeremy, 51, was airlifted to hospital after an accident on New Year's Day, January 1, 2023 while he was ploughing snow at his home near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe following a storm the previous day.

His spokesperson had previously revealed the actor was in a "critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow." They added, "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

In a later statement, his representative said, "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

Meanwhile, his family have thanked the medical staff as well as law enforcements and the fire and rescue team for their work, as well as the "love and support" from the actor's fans.

His representative continued, "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

