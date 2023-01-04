OFT Doodie Lo Suing FTN Bae for Defamation of Character Over Child Molestation Allegations

Instagram Celebrity

Bae previously retracted her accusations against Doodie, saying that her son falsely accused her former boyfriend of sexually assaulting him.

Jan 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Doodie Lo will do anything to clear up his name. The OTF member is reportedly suing FTN Bae for defamation of character over child molestation allegations against him.

According to @its_onsite, Doodie "has filed a lawsuit for defamation of character, slander, interference with business relations" and more. Meanwhile, reports suggest a judge has partially granted the case in the rapper's favor as it's still pending.

Bae first brought up the wild allegations against Doodie in October 2021. At that time, she uploaded audio in which she's heard speaking with her son about what allegedly happened to him.

"What your hearing is my 5 year old son Wesley cry to me about what my ex boyfriend @otf_doodielo (david) did to him," she warned in the caption as the boy tearfully relieved the incident that has seemingly left him traumatized. "It hurted," he told his mother.

In the lengthy caption, Bae detailed what Doodie allegedly did to her son while she was not home. "For the last 2 months my son was pooping in his pants it was so bad i had to put diapers back on him," she wrote. "October 1st my son finally told me what had happened to him. i'm thankful to God because a lot of kids DONT speak up because they were scared just like my son. I have been dealing with this for almost a month and its been the hardest thing I HAVE EVER HAD TO DO IN MY LIFE & I WILL NOT remain quit for one more second."

"August 6th i had a show in Orlando & @otf_doodielo was at my house along with my roommate and my son and his 3 year old cousin. Once i left this SICK man welted 3 screws (that he found in my toolbox) and shoved them up my sons anus," the mom recalled. "Scared and afraid my son hid the screws outside so he 'couldn't find it & do it again' and never told me about it. He was trying to be sooo tough that he dealt with this for 2 months and it clearly was AFFECTING him."

Bae later retracted her accusations and said that her son falsely accused her former boyfriend of sexually assaulting him and she issued a public apology to Doodie. However, she was back with the allegations by claiming that the rapper's lie detector results were inaccurate.

You can share this post!