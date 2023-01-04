Angela Simmons Gushes About Feeling Happier After Confirming Relationship With Yo Gotti

Instagram Celebrity

The reality TV star and the 'Rake It Up' rapper go Instagram official with their romance after sparking dating speculations in late September 2022.

Jan 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Angela Simmons let everyone know how grateful she is for having Yo Gotti as her partner. After confirming her relationship with the "Rake It Up" rapper, the reality TV star gushed about feeling "happier" in a social media post.

Making use of Instagram Story on Monday, January 2, the 35-year-old simply raved, "Happier than I ever been." She added a pink double-heart emoji.

The post arrived after Angela made her romance with Yo Instagram official. Sharing romantic photos of the two dressing in black, she wrote, "You are all I need and more."

Yo, in the meantime, unleashed a video of their New Year's toast. "Ain loss a crush since High School," he penned. In a follow-up post, he declared, "Happy New Year 2023 #CMG."

Angela and Yo sparked dating speculations in late te September 2022. At that time, they were spotted hanging out at a club for the shoe designer's 35th birthday.

In a video surfacing online, the rhymer was seen sitting and staring off into the distance as his girlfriend danced and rapped the lyrics to his hit song "Down in the DMs". In the track itself, the rap star mentioned that he's having "a crush on Angela."

In the following month, the twosome took to their respective Instagram Stories to post videos from their trip to France and Dubai. The clips showed each of the pair watching Eiffel Tower at night from what appeared to be their hotel room.

Angela and Yo also unleashed videos when they were traveling to Dubai Arabian Desert. Though they did not show each other's faces in their respective posts, many believed that they were spending time together.

You can share this post!