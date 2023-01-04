 

Angela Simmons Gushes About Feeling Happier After Confirming Relationship With Yo Gotti

Angela Simmons Gushes About Feeling Happier After Confirming Relationship With Yo Gotti
Instagram
Celebrity

The reality TV star and the 'Rake It Up' rapper go Instagram official with their romance after sparking dating speculations in late September 2022.

  • Jan 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Angela Simmons let everyone know how grateful she is for having Yo Gotti as her partner. After confirming her relationship with the "Rake It Up" rapper, the reality TV star gushed about feeling "happier" in a social media post.

Making use of Instagram Story on Monday, January 2, the 35-year-old simply raved, "Happier than I ever been." She added a pink double-heart emoji.

The post arrived after Angela made her romance with Yo Instagram official. Sharing romantic photos of the two dressing in black, she wrote, "You are all I need and more."

Yo, in the meantime, unleashed a video of their New Year's toast. "Ain loss a crush since High School," he penned. In a follow-up post, he declared, "Happy New Year 2023 #CMG."

  Editors' Pick

Angela and Yo sparked dating speculations in late te September 2022. At that time, they were spotted hanging out at a club for the shoe designer's 35th birthday.

In a video surfacing online, the rhymer was seen sitting and staring off into the distance as his girlfriend danced and rapped the lyrics to his hit song "Down in the DMs". In the track itself, the rap star mentioned that he's having "a crush on Angela."

In the following month, the twosome took to their respective Instagram Stories to post videos from their trip to France and Dubai. The clips showed each of the pair watching Eiffel Tower at night from what appeared to be their hotel room.

Angela and Yo also unleashed videos when they were traveling to Dubai Arabian Desert. Though they did not show each other's faces in their respective posts, many believed that they were spending time together.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Earth, Wind and Fire Drummer Fred White Passed Away at 67

OFT Doodie Lo Suing FTN Bae for Defamation of Character Over Child Molestation Allegations
Related Posts
Angela Simmons Further Fuels Yo Gotti Dating Rumors With New Pic

Angela Simmons Further Fuels Yo Gotti Dating Rumors With New Pic

Angela Simmons Holding Back Tears While Getting Candid About Ex-Fiance's Death

Angela Simmons Holding Back Tears While Getting Candid About Ex-Fiance's Death

Angela Simmons Admits She Used to Be 'Insecure' About Her Weight

Angela Simmons Admits She Used to Be 'Insecure' About Her Weight

Angela Simmons Vows to Stay 'Strong' After 'Receiving Justice' for Her Ex-Fiance's Murder

Angela Simmons Vows to Stay 'Strong' After 'Receiving Justice' for Her Ex-Fiance's Murder

Latest News
Prince Harry Rules Out Ever Returning as Full-Time Royal
  • Jan 04, 2023

Prince Harry Rules Out Ever Returning as Full-Time Royal

OFT Doodie Lo Suing FTN Bae for Defamation of Character Over Child Molestation Allegations
  • Jan 04, 2023

OFT Doodie Lo Suing FTN Bae for Defamation of Character Over Child Molestation Allegations

Emma Roberts Introduces Her New Pet After Adopting Rescue Puppy
  • Jan 04, 2023

Emma Roberts Introduces Her New Pet After Adopting Rescue Puppy

Angela Simmons Gushes About Feeling Happier After Confirming Relationship With Yo Gotti
  • Jan 04, 2023

Angela Simmons Gushes About Feeling Happier After Confirming Relationship With Yo Gotti

'Knives Out' Director Gives 'The Muppets' Crossover Idea Some 'Serious Thought'
  • Jan 04, 2023

'Knives Out' Director Gives 'The Muppets' Crossover Idea Some 'Serious Thought'

Earth, Wind and Fire Drummer Fred White Passed Away at 67
  • Jan 04, 2023

Earth, Wind and Fire Drummer Fred White Passed Away at 67

Most Read
Video Shows Gangsta Boo's Home Being Secured With Police Line After She Allegedly Died From Overdose
Celebrity

Video Shows Gangsta Boo's Home Being Secured With Police Line After She Allegedly Died From Overdose

Graphic Pics of Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Emerged

Graphic Pics of Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Emerged

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Tia Blanco's Pregnancy Announcement

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Tia Blanco's Pregnancy Announcement

Romeo Miller and Master P Reunite in New Picture After Ending Their Feud

Romeo Miller and Master P Reunite in New Picture After Ending Their Feud

Cardi B Slays Performance With Offset at Wild New Year's Eve Bash in Miami

Cardi B Slays Performance With Offset at Wild New Year's Eve Bash in Miami

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie

LaKeith Stanfield Shares New Year Pic With Fiancee Amid Baby Mama Drama

LaKeith Stanfield Shares New Year Pic With Fiancee Amid Baby Mama Drama

Angela Bassett Posts NYE Family Pic After Son Sparks Controversy With Michael B. Jordan Death Prank

Angela Bassett Posts NYE Family Pic After Son Sparks Controversy With Michael B. Jordan Death Prank

Robbie Williams' Daughter Abandoned by a Friend After Learning She Has Dyslexia

Robbie Williams' Daughter Abandoned by a Friend After Learning She Has Dyslexia