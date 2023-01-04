Drake Bell Separates From Wife and Gets Treatment After Spotted Huffing Balloons

Instagram Celebrity

The former Nickelodeon star has reportedly called it quits with his wife of four years, Janet Von Schmeling, 'a few months ago' amid his struggles with substance abuse.

AceShowbiz - Drake Bell seemingly focuses on readjusting his life at the beginning of 2023. The former Nickelodeon star is said to have split from his wife Janet Von Schmeling and begun treatment for his substance abuse issue.

A source tells PEOPLE that the 28-year-old actress left the "Drake & Josh" alum "a few months ago." The source claims, "Janet is devoted to raising their son. Drake and Janet are committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible."

Page Six additionally reports that the pair, who married in 2018, are headed for divorce. A so-called insider says that Janet has "had enough" after Drake was caught huffing balloons in his car last month. She allegedly has moved back to Florida with their son and has additionally closed on a home with the support of her family.

"They had some incredible beautiful times before. He needs to focus on being healthy, and they'll be great co-parents in the future," the source says. "It's a bad moment in time for Drake. But he is a great dad when he is healthy and sober."

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 36-year-old was seemingly inhaling balloons in his car which was parked at a California vape shop in December 2022. One of the photographs showed Drake's young son in the back seat.

According to PEOPLE's source, Drake is now getting outpatient help for substance abuse. "Drake needed to take time to get help and focus on his health," the insider says. His rep has not responded to a request for comment.

Drake revealed in July 2021 that he has been married to Janet since 2018 and they have a son together. "In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son," he tweeted in Spanish at the time. "Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes."

