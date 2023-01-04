Earth, Wind and Fire Drummer Fred White Passed Away at 67

ABC Celebrity

The drummer, whose cause of death has yet to be revealed, passed away at the age of 67 after his half-brother Maurice White lost his battle with Parkinson’s Disease in 2016.

AceShowbiz - The music industry has once again lost one of its talents. Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White passed away at the age of 67. His death was confirmed by his older brother, Verdine White.

"Dearest Family Friends and Fans..... Our family is saddened today With the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene 'Freddie' White," Verdine wrote in a tribute shared on January 1. "He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels!"

"Child protege, member of the EWF ORIGINAL 9, with gold records at the young age of 16 years old! He was brother number 4 in the family lineup," Verdone added. "But more than that at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous! And we could always count on him to make a seemingly bad situation more light hearted!"

"He will live in our hearts forever, rest in power beloved Freddie!! We thank you all for your love, blessings and support at this time," he concluded. "Soar high baby bro, we love you to the shining [star emojis] and back!"

