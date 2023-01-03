 

Meghan Trainor Wants to Be the 'Next Kelly Clarkson'

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker is keen on following the footsteps of the 'American Idol' alum by making a successful transition from the music industry to the TV business.

AceShowbiz - Meghan Trainor wants to become a "TV star." The 29-year-old singer has revealed that she'd love to follow in the footsteps of Kelly Clarkson by making a successful transition from the music industry to the TV business.

She shared, "I want to be a TV star. I want to be the next Kelly Clarkson and have my own TV show, I want to be in movies, I want to write more music for other artists and I want to have four babies. I have a lot to do."

Meghan also revealed that she recently filmed "a guest star slot on a sitcom." The "All About That Bass" hitmaker, who released her latest album, "Takin' It Back", in 2022, told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, "I really want to do more acting. I have just filmed a guest star slot on a sitcom. I can't say which one but it has something to do with one of my girl mom mates. I play a character so I wait to watch it to see if I am any good."

Meghan relishes the challenge of acting and she's keen to do more of it in the future. The singer, who married actor Daryl Sabara in 2018, after meeting him at a party in 2014, said, "It was the most fun I have ever had. I cried when I had to leave. Daryl came to the set every day and hung out with me in the trailer. He is so supportive. I would love to film a romcom and write the music for the film too. That would be the dream to star in a film and also write the soundtrack."

