Jeremy Renner Paving 'New Paths' for Sledding Hill in Videos Before Snow Plow Accident

The 'Hawkeye' star, who has been documenting his holidays via his Instagram Stories, shared clips of someone driving a snow plow truck on a snowy hill one week before he got into the accident.

Jan 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jeremy Renner has well documented his holiday activity that might have led to his recent accident. The actor was rushed to a hospital following a weather-related incident on Sunday, January 1 and it appeared that he had been preparing the paths for sledding hill prior to the accident.

The 51-year-old star took to his Instagram Stories last week to share clips of someone driving a red snow plow truck to make the "new paths" on a snowy hill. Seemingly excited, he captioned one of the videos, "Pave new paths Holiday adventures."

"Who is excited for the Holidays?" the "Avengers: Age of Ultron" star wrote over another clip of the same vehicle making the way over thick snow. On the third video he posted around the same time, he gave an update, "Nearly done with sledding hill for the kids."

Jeremy Renner documented his holiday activity on his Stories one week before the snow plow accident.

It's unclear who was driving the snow plow truck, but it appears that Renner has owned the vehicle for several years now. The red truck also appeared on several of his Stories which he shared in late 2020.

Renner has been hospitalized after suffering injuries from an accident that took place on the first day of 2023. While details of the incident and the extent of his injuries are currently unavailable, his spokesperson revealed that he was plowing snow when the accident happened and assured that he is in "critical but stable condition."

"We can confirm Renner is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," his spokesperson said in a statement. The spokesperson added that "his family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care."

The location of the accident is currently unknown, but Renner has owned a home in Washoe County, Nevada for several years, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. The area in northern Nevada was hit by heavy snowfall due to a storm on New Year's Eve, the newspaper reported.

