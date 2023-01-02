 

Jeremy Renner Paving 'New Paths' for Sledding Hill in Videos Before Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner Paving 'New Paths' for Sledding Hill in Videos Before Snow Plow Accident
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

The 'Hawkeye' star, who has been documenting his holidays via his Instagram Stories, shared clips of someone driving a snow plow truck on a snowy hill one week before he got into the accident.

  • Jan 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jeremy Renner has well documented his holiday activity that might have led to his recent accident. The actor was rushed to a hospital following a weather-related incident on Sunday, January 1 and it appeared that he had been preparing the paths for sledding hill prior to the accident.

The 51-year-old star took to his Instagram Stories last week to share clips of someone driving a red snow plow truck to make the "new paths" on a snowy hill. Seemingly excited, he captioned one of the videos, "Pave new paths Holiday adventures."

"Who is excited for the Holidays?" the "Avengers: Age of Ultron" star wrote over another clip of the same vehicle making the way over thick snow. On the third video he posted around the same time, he gave an update, "Nearly done with sledding hill for the kids."

Jeremy Renner's IG Stories

Jeremy Renner documented his holiday activity on his Stories one week before the snow plow accident.

  Editors' Pick

It's unclear who was driving the snow plow truck, but it appears that Renner has owned the vehicle for several years now. The red truck also appeared on several of his Stories which he shared in late 2020.

Renner has been hospitalized after suffering injuries from an accident that took place on the first day of 2023. While details of the incident and the extent of his injuries are currently unavailable, his spokesperson revealed that he was plowing snow when the accident happened and assured that he is in "critical but stable condition."

"We can confirm Renner is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," his spokesperson said in a statement. The spokesperson added that "his family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care."

The location of the accident is currently unknown, but Renner has owned a home in Washoe County, Nevada for several years, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. The area in northern Nevada was hit by heavy snowfall due to a storm on New Year's Eve, the newspaper reported.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Dua Lipa Chasing Oscars Dream With Her Future TV and Film Production Company

Sadie Sink Explores 'Real Darkness' of Her Character in 'The Whale'
Related Posts
Jeremy Renner Hospitalized in 'Critical' Condition After 'Weather-Related Accident'

Jeremy Renner Hospitalized in 'Critical' Condition After 'Weather-Related Accident'

Jeremy Renner to Play Journalist David Armstrong in New Film About Opioid Epidemic

Jeremy Renner to Play Journalist David Armstrong in New Film About Opioid Epidemic

Jeremy Renner Builds Fire Station in 'Hot Zone' Lake Tahoe Following Wildfires

Jeremy Renner Builds Fire Station in 'Hot Zone' Lake Tahoe Following Wildfires

Jeremy Renner Refuses to 'Fuel' Ex-Wife Sonni Pacheco's 'Nonsense' Abuse Claims

Jeremy Renner Refuses to 'Fuel' Ex-Wife Sonni Pacheco's 'Nonsense' Abuse Claims

Latest News
Jeremy Renner Paving 'New Paths' for Sledding Hill in Videos Before Snow Plow Accident
  • Jan 02, 2023

Jeremy Renner Paving 'New Paths' for Sledding Hill in Videos Before Snow Plow Accident

Taylor Swift to Release Updated Version of Album 'Speak Now' Before Kicking Off Tour
  • Jan 02, 2023

Taylor Swift to Release Updated Version of Album 'Speak Now' Before Kicking Off Tour

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Shades Kody While Talking About Her Ideal Man
  • Jan 02, 2023

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Shades Kody While Talking About Her Ideal Man

'Emily in Paris' Hunk Lucien Laviscount Sparks James Bond Rumor
  • Jan 02, 2023

'Emily in Paris' Hunk Lucien Laviscount Sparks James Bond Rumor

Dua Lipa Chasing Oscars Dream With Her Future TV and Film Production Company
  • Jan 02, 2023

Dua Lipa Chasing Oscars Dream With Her Future TV and Film Production Company

Aretha Franklin Named Greatest Singer of All Time
  • Jan 02, 2023

Aretha Franklin Named Greatest Singer of All Time

Most Read
Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview
Celebrity

Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview

Video Shows Gangsta Boo's Home Being Secured With Police Line After She Allegedly Died From Overdose

Video Shows Gangsta Boo's Home Being Secured With Police Line After She Allegedly Died From Overdose

Meek Mill Grateful After Geting His Stolen Phone Back in Ghana

Meek Mill Grateful After Geting His Stolen Phone Back in Ghana

Romeo Miller and Master P Reunite in New Picture After Ending Their Feud

Romeo Miller and Master P Reunite in New Picture After Ending Their Feud

Don West Died at 59 Following Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Don West Died at 59 Following Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Pope Benedict VXI Died Following Deteriorating Health, Funeral Is Set for January 5

Pope Benedict VXI Died Following Deteriorating Health, Funeral Is Set for January 5

Graphic Pics of Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Emerged

Graphic Pics of Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Emerged

Summer Walker 'Proud' After Giving Birth to Twins at Home

Summer Walker 'Proud' After Giving Birth to Twins at Home

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Tia Blanco's Pregnancy Announcement

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Tia Blanco's Pregnancy Announcement