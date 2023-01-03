Prince William's Godmother to Be Invited to King Charles' Coronation Despite Racism Scandal

AP/YouTube Celebrity

Lady Susan Hussey is expected to be invited to the coronation ceremony of the new British monarch despite uproar over her 'unacceptable' questions to a black guest at a palace event.

AceShowbiz - Lady Susan Hussey will allegedly be invited to King Charles' coronation despite her race row. Rumor has it, the invite is reserved after the late Queen's former friend apologised to a charity boss who accused her of "racist abuse" for asking her where was "really from" at a royal reception.

On January 1, 2023, a source told the Sunday Mirror 83-year-old Lady Susan - who served the late Queen for more than six decades and is a godmother to Prince William - was on the guest list for the May 6 coronation, but invitations have yet to be sent.

An insider told the newspaper, "Lady Susan received private support from friends during the aftermath of what happened. Some politely canvassed the suggestion Lady Susan should be made welcome at the coronation."

"It was pointed out the many years of service and duty she gave the Queen, to whom she was a loyal confidante. With relations now smoothed over between Buckingham Palace and Ms Fulani, the King is now able to extend an invitation to Lady Susan."

Around 2,000 guests are expected at Charles' two-hour Westminster coronation, expected to be one of the most watched television events of 2023.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also expected to be invited despite their Netflix series "Harry & Meghan" making a series of claims about the royal family, including that it suffers "unconscious" racial "bias."

Lady Susan stepped down from her role as a royal aide after she asked Ngozi Fulani at a reception in November, "Where are you really from?" It caused uproar after Ngozi, 57, tweeted about being quizzed about her nationality.

Buckingham Palace and the Prince of Wales promptly issued statements with the Palace saying in a statement on December 16 about how the pair had since met for the first time since the controversy, "At this meeting, filled with warmth and understanding, Lady Susan offered her sincere apologies for the comments that were made and the distress they caused to Ms Fulani."

"Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area."

Ngozi, who was born in Britain, was quizzed about her origins an even late last month on behalf of domestic abuse charity Sistah Space, which mark the United Nation's 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

She said she felt "violated" after Lady Susan, who is Prince William's godmother and served as the late Queen's right-hand woman for 62 years, "interrogated" her about where she was from, despite her making clear she was British.

She accused Lady Susan of moving her hair in order to look at her name badge before she asked, "What part of Africa are you from?" When the domestic violence campaigner said she was of Caribbean descent and African origin, Lady Susan said, "I knew we'd get there in the end."

The Palace said it took the incident "extremely seriously" and Prince William's Kensington Palace issued a statement branding it "really disappointing," saying it was "right" Lady Susan had resigned.

