Martina Navratilova Diagnosed With Throat and Breast Cancers

The Wimbledon winner is battling two forms of cancer; one in her neck and the other in her breast, more than a decade after she was given the all-clear following breast cancer diagnosis.

  • Jan 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Martina Navratilova revealed a "double whammy" diagnosis of two forms of cancer. The 66-year-old Wimbledon champion announced she found an enlarged lymph node in her neck in November, with tests saying she had stage one throat cancer. Then, another "suspicious form" was discovered in her breast unrelated to her throat cancer.

"This double whammy is serious but still fixable. I'm hoping for a favourable outcome. It's going to stink for a while but I'll fight with all I have got," Martina said.

It comes 13 years after the tennis icon underwent radiation therapy for breast cancer and was given the all-clear after undergoing six weeks of chemotherapy. A spokeswoman for the winner of 59 grand slam singles and doubles titles added both her cancers "are in early stage with great outcomes."

A statement released on Monday, January 2, 2023 said, "Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with stage one throat cancer. The prognosis is good and Martina will start her treatment this month. The cancer type is HPV and this particular type responds really well to treatment."

"Martina noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA finals in Fort Worth. When it didn't go down, a biopsy was performed, the results came back as stage one throat cancer. At the same time as Martina was undergoing the tests for the throat, a suspicious form was found in her breast, which was subsequently diagnosed as cancer, completely unrelated to the throat cancer.}

"Both these cancers are in their early stages with great outcomes. Martina won't be covering the Australian Open for Tennis Channel from their studio but hopes to be able to join in from time to time by Zoom."

