Meghan Markle Plans to Publish Her Own 'Bombshell' Memoir Ahead of Prince Harry's Tell-All Release

If a new report is to be believed, the Duchess of Sussex is looking to publish her own memoir as the Duke of Sussex's upcoming tell-all book 'Spare' is set to hit the shelves on January 10.

Jan 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle isn't done telling her side of the story just yet. If a new report is to be believed, the Duchess of Sussex is looking to publish her own memoir, following in husband Prince Harry's footsteps.

According to the new report, Meghan will be penning her memoir as part of her and her 38-year-old husband's four-book deal with Penguin Random House. As Harry's upcoming book "Spare" is set to hit the shelves next week, the couple is allegedly working on a "wellness" book together. The former "Suits" actress' autobiography is expected to complete the deal.

"I would find it surprising if Meghan didn't publish her own story, to be honest," a Hollywood agent told The Mail on Sunday. " 'Spare' is clearly Prince Harry's chance to tell his, but hers is equally compelling. I mean, how many actresses end up marrying a Prince? If she's harboring political ambitions it would make even more sense."

Another source, meanwhile, claimed that Meghan is "contemplating getting entirely candid about her time in the Royal limelight… and leaving no stone unturned."

As for "Spare" which will be released on January 10, it was said that Harry is coming for his brother Prince William and his wife Princess Kate Middleton. A source previously claimed that Harry was expected to be "tough" on William, and will also "lash out" at Kate. Meanwhile, he was reportedly kinder than expected on his father, King Charles.

"Generally, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the royal family is expecting. Everything is laid bare. Charles comes out of it better than I had expected, but it's tough on William, in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside," the source told The Sunday Times. "There are these minute details, and a description of the fight between the brothers. I personally can't see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this."

