 

Artist of the Week: Zach Bryan

Artist of the Week: Zach Bryan
Music

The Oologah, Oklahoma-born artist closes out 2022 with a new achievement as his latest album, 'American Heartbreak', re-entered Top Album Sales by landing at No. 4.

  • Jan 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - It looks like Zach Bryan had a blast in 2022. The Oologah, Oklahoma-born artist had been dominating several music charts with his latest album "American Heartbreak" for months, and on December 24, the project re-entered Top Album Sales at No. 4 after it was released on vinyl.

The album, which first hit streaming services on May 20, has sold 15,000 copies in the tracking week with 14,000 of that sum on vinyl. The set previously spent one week on Top Album Sales after landing at No. 7 on the June 4-dated chart.

Elsewhere, "American Heartbreak" reached the summit of Top Country Albums in June. Meanwhile, on the U.S. Billboard 200 albums chart, the 34-track effort bowed at No. 5 with 71,500 album-equivalent units.

One of its songs "Something in the Orange" came out as a huge success as it was certified platinum by the RIAA in October. In the following month, "Heading South" off his 2020 album "Elisabeth" reached platinum status.

As if it wasn't enough, "American Heartbreak" peaked at No. 8 on Billboard's Year-End Top Country Albums chart, joining records from the likes of Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton as well as Luke Combs. On the weekly chart, "American Heartbreak" stole the second spot after Morgan's "Dangerous: The Double Album".

The 26-year-old crooner himself had spent 25 weeks at the summit of the Country Songwriters chart, thanks to "Something in the Orange", "Heading South" and "Burn, Burn, Burn". He also landed at No. 2 on the Year-End Hot Country Songwriters chart, trailing behind Ashley Gorley.

Of the album, Zach previously explained that it "explores the past five years" of his life." He also described it as his "effort at trying to explain what being a 26-year-old man in America is like. There's love, loss, revelry, resentment, and forgiveness all wrapped into one piece of work."

