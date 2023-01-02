 

Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Lost Battle With Cancer

The rock band's frontman Isaac Brock announced the drummer's passing via the band's Instagram and Facebook accounts, shortly before midnight on New Year's Eve.

AceShowbiz - Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has sadly passed away. The musician died on Saturday, December 31 after losing his battle with stage four cancer. He was 45.

Confirming the sad news was Isaac Brock via the band's Instagram page shortly before midnight on New Year's Eve. The statement read alongside a photo of the late musician, "I don't know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah."

"He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I'd like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn't the time," the message added. "These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you."

Jeremiah's cancer diagnosis was first revealed by his mom Carol Namatame. On Christmas Day, December 25, pleaded with people to "please sending healing vibes for my son" noting that he was "battling stage 4 cancer." She continued, "He is so strong and so brave and hanging in there."

Modest Mouse frontmant Isaac then added on the band's behalf, "Hi. Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp. Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he's currently in treatment." They further noted, "It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference."

"Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send 'good vibes'( to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that'd be great," the singer concluded. "Thank you and love, Isaac Brock."

Although Jeremiah had appeared on earlier dates of the band's recent tour, he didn't get to complete the run of shows due to his diagnosis. He had been almost ever-present since the band's formation, having only been absent between 2003 and 2004, which meant he didn't appear on their album "Good News for People Who Love Bad News".

