Foo Fighters to Continue Performing as 'Different Band' After Taylor Hawkins' Death
The rock band, which was formed 27 years ago, shares the announcement nearly one year after their late drummer died at the age of 50 while they were on tour in Colombia.

  • Jan 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Foo Fighters have confirmed that they will continue playing after Taylor Hawkins' death. In a statement shared on Saturday, December 31, the group announced they will performing as a "different band" following the drummer's passing.

The rock band shared the announcement both on Twitter and Instagram. They began, "As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us."

Foo Fighters noted that the band was formced 27 years ago "to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life." They added, "And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has always helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music."

"Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were - and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward," the Dave Grohl-led band continued. "We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again - and we will soon - he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."

Taylor died in March 2021 at the age of 50 while the band was on tour in Colombia. He was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota. Later that month, the band announced that they decided to cancel their remaining tour dates.

"It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins," the band wrote in the statement. "We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together. With Love, Foo Fighters."

