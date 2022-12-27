Jeremiah Green's Mom Asks for Prayers as Drummer is Battling Stage 4 Cancer

Facebook Celebrity

In an emotional post on social media, the Modest Mouse stickman and founding member has been announced by his mother on Christmas Day to have been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

AceShowbiz - Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green is battling stage four cancer. The 45-year-old musician is one of the co-founding members of the group, having formed the band in 1993 alongside bassist Eric Judy and frontman Isaac Brock.

In an emotional Facebook post, his mother Carol Namatame revealed the news on Christmas Day, December 25. She pleaded with people to "please sending healing vibes for my son" noting that he is "battling stage 4 cancer." She added, "He is so strong and so brave and hanging in there."

Veteran radio DJ Marco Collins also shared the news on his own Facebook page. He wrote, "Just found out my friend Jeremiah Green (Modest Mouse) has pulled off the band's tour because he is currently undergoing chemo treatments to battle Stage 4 Cancer."

"Despite having a stage 4 diagnosis, his prognosis is good! Also his oncologist is a big MM fan (so he's got that in his corner!). Sending him nothing but love healing energy! Get well buddy. We're all pulling for you! (sic)"

Although Green had appeared on earlier dates of the band's recent tour, he didn't get to complete the run of shows due to his diagnosis. He has been almost ever-present since the band's formation, having only been absent between 2003 and 2004, which meant he didn't appear on their album "Good News for People Who Love Bad News".

Over the summer, the group revealed new material was on the way with "seven new songs coming out pretty soon." Frontman Isaac said, "I got seven new songs coming out pretty soon. As soon as we were done with the last album, I had a thorn in my side about everyone saying, 'Why does it take so long to put out records?' "

"Because I find other interests! Not all of them good, but f*** it! I don't want to have to answer that question anymore, so I have a record that I'm really happy with."

