 

Paris Hilton Releases Upgraded Version of 'Stars Are Blind'

Paris Hilton Releases Upgraded Version of 'Stars Are Blind'
Instagram
Music

The 'This Is Paris' star has treated her loyal devotees to a new version of her hit classic from 2006 self-titled album while teasing her upcoming music comeback.

  • Dec 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton has offered a new version of her single "Stars Are Blind". The 41-year-old socialite first debuted the reggae-infused track as the lead song from her 2006 album "Paris", and she's now updated it with new vocals and production and the resulting offering, titled "Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)" is now available exclusively on Amazon Music.

"Surprise! I just dropped an updated version of 'Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version).' Check it out exclusively on @AmazonMusic This song has always meant so much to me, it felt right to close out 2022 with a refreshed version," Paris announced on Instagram on Friday, December 30.

"And seeing my face lighting up Times Square is so special. Thank you to everyone who has always supported my music career. I literally have the best fans on the planet and have loved seeing all of your posts about the new song (sic)."

And Paris teased the single is the start of her musical comeback. She added, "P.S. More new music to come in the new year [wink face emoji] #NewYearNewP #StarsAreBlind (sic)."

  Editors' Pick

The release came just a few weeks after Paris teased she had a "very exciting announcement" coming up after returning to the recording studio. She said, "I am back in the studio. I have a very exciting announcement that's gonna be happening on New Year's Eve, but I can't say yet. But it's a very iconic song."

The blonde beauty also opened up about her upcoming book "Paris: The Memoir", which is set to be released on March 14, 2023. She added, "I have been writing my book for over a year now and a lot went into it."

"Just having to think about so many things that happened in my life and it really revealed so much because I've always been someone who likes to keep a lot in but in this book I felt it was such an important story for people to hear and people can relate to, and help people as well."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kate Hudson 'Cancels' Dane Cook as She Ranks Her On-Screen Kisses

Ron Howard Confirms Han Solo Movie Is Unlikely to Get Sequel
Related Posts
Paris Hilton Turns Into Brunette as She Goes Incognito During Trip to Disneyland

Paris Hilton Turns Into Brunette as She Goes Incognito During Trip to Disneyland

Paris Hilton Adopting New Cat After Her Dog Is Missing

Paris Hilton Adopting New Cat After Her Dog Is Missing

Paris Hilton Plans for IVF in 2023, Has Her Eggs 'Stocked and Ready' for Treatment

Paris Hilton Plans for IVF in 2023, Has Her Eggs 'Stocked and Ready' for Treatment

Paris Hilton Celebrates Friendship With Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears

Paris Hilton Celebrates Friendship With Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears

Latest News
Soulja Boy and Boosie Badazz Feuding Online Over Gay Rappers Comment
  • Dec 31, 2022

Soulja Boy and Boosie Badazz Feuding Online Over Gay Rappers Comment

Ron Howard Confirms Han Solo Movie Is Unlikely to Get Sequel
  • Dec 31, 2022

Ron Howard Confirms Han Solo Movie Is Unlikely to Get Sequel

Nick Cannon's BM LaNisha Cole Prays for a Husband After He Welcomes His 12th Child
  • Dec 31, 2022

Nick Cannon's BM LaNisha Cole Prays for a Husband After He Welcomes His 12th Child

Paris Hilton Releases Upgraded Version of 'Stars Are Blind'
  • Dec 31, 2022

Paris Hilton Releases Upgraded Version of 'Stars Are Blind'

Kate Hudson 'Cancels' Dane Cook as She Ranks Her On-Screen Kisses
  • Dec 31, 2022

Kate Hudson 'Cancels' Dane Cook as She Ranks Her On-Screen Kisses

Courtney Love Insists Brad Pitt Had Her Fired from 'Fight Club' Despite Source's Denial
  • Dec 31, 2022

Courtney Love Insists Brad Pitt Had Her Fired from 'Fight Club' Despite Source's Denial

Most Read
Spice Girls Left 'Baffled' by 'Major Security Breach' After Unreleased X-Rated Song Resurfaced
Music

Spice Girls Left 'Baffled' by 'Major Security Breach' After Unreleased X-Rated Song Resurfaced

Cardi B Clarifies 'Fighting Over D**k' Meaning in 'Tomorrow 2' Lyrics Amid Wild Fans Theory

Cardi B Clarifies 'Fighting Over D**k' Meaning in 'Tomorrow 2' Lyrics Amid Wild Fans Theory

Sugababes Allegedly Spark Bidding War Among Record Labels Following Reunion

Sugababes Allegedly Spark Bidding War Among Record Labels Following Reunion

Idris Elba Says Music Allows Him to Express Himself Without Being Afraid of Getting Canceled

Idris Elba Says Music Allows Him to Express Himself Without Being Afraid of Getting Canceled

Miley Cyrus' Upcoming Album Reportedly Will Feature SZA, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and More

Miley Cyrus' Upcoming Album Reportedly Will Feature SZA, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and More

F1 Chief Defends Extreme $5M Package That Includes Only Two Adele Residency Shows Amid Fans' Outcry

F1 Chief Defends Extreme $5M Package That Includes Only Two Adele Residency Shows Amid Fans' Outcry

Jennifer Lopez to Dish on Her Reconciliation With Ben Affleck in New Album

Jennifer Lopez to Dish on Her Reconciliation With Ben Affleck in New Album

Rae Sremmurd Is Back With New Single 'Torpedo', Unveils Its Cinematic Visuals

Rae Sremmurd Is Back With New Single 'Torpedo', Unveils Its Cinematic Visuals

Lyfe Jennings Considers Not Doing Shows Anymore After Being Trolled Over His Vocals

Lyfe Jennings Considers Not Doing Shows Anymore After Being Trolled Over His Vocals