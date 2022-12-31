Chrishell Stause and Ex Jason Oppenheim Enjoy Double Date With Their New Partners in Sydney

Cover Images/JENNIFER GRAYLOCK Celebrity

The 'Selling Sunset' co-stars, who called it quits in December 2021, brought their respective partners, G Flip and Marie-Lou Nurk, while having a meal at a waterfront restaurant in Sydney.

AceShowbiz - Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have proven they can still be good friends despite their past romance. The "Selling Sunset" stars even went on a double date with their partners while they were in Australia.

The exes brought their respective partners, G Flip and Marie-Lou Nurk, while having a meal in Sydney. In a video shared on Chrishell's Instagram Story, Jason could be seen asking the group, "Does this filter make me look tan? I look so tan in this."

The former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant then tried to grab the phone to show off the view at the waterfront restaurant. Her partner later poked their head into the frame, saying, "Now I gotta have it."

Chrishell and Jason broke up in December 2021. In a new interview, she admitted that while they are amicable, there are still some "awkward" moments between them. She said, "We can both be proud of the effort we've put in to respect and protect our friendship."

Chrishell also teased that G Flip could make an appearance in the next season of the reality show. She shared, "I can't answer specifically but I'll tease… I've been very open with my life and [my relationship] is one of those things I'm so protective of as it is so important to me. That being said, there are aspects I am now proud to share. Does that answer your question?"

The blonde beauty is pleased the non-binary musician has fitted in well with her colleagues. She said, "G has spent a lot of time with the ladies from the office. Everyone loves G - they're very loveable."

