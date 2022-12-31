 

Chrishell Stause and Ex Jason Oppenheim Enjoy Double Date With Their New Partners in Sydney

Chrishell Stause and Ex Jason Oppenheim Enjoy Double Date With Their New Partners in Sydney
Cover Images/JENNIFER GRAYLOCK
Celebrity

The 'Selling Sunset' co-stars, who called it quits in December 2021, brought their respective partners, G Flip and Marie-Lou Nurk, while having a meal at a waterfront restaurant in Sydney.

  • Dec 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have proven they can still be good friends despite their past romance. The "Selling Sunset" stars even went on a double date with their partners while they were in Australia.

The exes brought their respective partners, G Flip and Marie-Lou Nurk, while having a meal in Sydney. In a video shared on Chrishell's Instagram Story, Jason could be seen asking the group, "Does this filter make me look tan? I look so tan in this."

The former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant then tried to grab the phone to show off the view at the waterfront restaurant. Her partner later poked their head into the frame, saying, "Now I gotta have it."

  Editors' Pick

Chrishell and Jason broke up in December 2021. In a new interview, she admitted that while they are amicable, there are still some "awkward" moments between them. She said, "We can both be proud of the effort we've put in to respect and protect our friendship."

Chrishell also teased that G Flip could make an appearance in the next season of the reality show. She shared, "I can't answer specifically but I'll tease… I've been very open with my life and [my relationship] is one of those things I'm so protective of as it is so important to me. That being said, there are aspects I am now proud to share. Does that answer your question?"

The blonde beauty is pleased the non-binary musician has fitted in well with her colleagues. She said, "G has spent a lot of time with the ladies from the office. Everyone loves G - they're very loveable."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Peta Murgatroyd Mourns Death of Her 'Greatest' Father Derek in Heartbreaking Tribute

Busta Rhymes Shows How 'Proud' He Is of Coi Leray After She Calls Him 'Legend'
Related Posts
Chrishell Stause Never Wears Same Outfits on TV but Insists She 'Repeats' Her Clothes in Real Life

Chrishell Stause Never Wears Same Outfits on TV but Insists She 'Repeats' Her Clothes in Real Life

Chrishell Stause 'Still Very Attracted to Masculine Energy' After Dating G Flip

Chrishell Stause 'Still Very Attracted to Masculine Energy' After Dating G Flip

Chrishell Stause Regrets Slamming People's Choice Awards Over G Flip's Ticket, Blames Alcohol

Chrishell Stause Regrets Slamming People's Choice Awards Over G Flip's Ticket, Blames Alcohol

Chrishell Stause Blasts People's Choice Awards for Not Letting Her Bring Girlfriend G Flip

Chrishell Stause Blasts People's Choice Awards for Not Letting Her Bring Girlfriend G Flip

Latest News
Cheryl Burke Says 2022 'Did Everything It Could to Try and Break' Her Following Divorce
  • Dec 31, 2022

Cheryl Burke Says 2022 'Did Everything It Could to Try and Break' Her Following Divorce

Andy Cohen Loves John Mayer for Openly Saying 'Stuff That Straight Guys Don't Normally Say'
  • Dec 31, 2022

Andy Cohen Loves John Mayer for Openly Saying 'Stuff That Straight Guys Don't Normally Say'

Busta Rhymes Shows How 'Proud' He Is of Coi Leray After She Calls Him 'Legend'
  • Dec 31, 2022

Busta Rhymes Shows How 'Proud' He Is of Coi Leray After She Calls Him 'Legend'

Joss Stone Struggled to Sing During Pregnancy Due to Hormone Changes
  • Dec 31, 2022

Joss Stone Struggled to Sing During Pregnancy Due to Hormone Changes

Chrishell Stause and Ex Jason Oppenheim Enjoy Double Date With Their New Partners in Sydney
  • Dec 31, 2022

Chrishell Stause and Ex Jason Oppenheim Enjoy Double Date With Their New Partners in Sydney

Anthony Hopkins Recalls Almost Losing His Life to Alcohol as He Marks 47 Years of Sobriety
  • Dec 31, 2022

Anthony Hopkins Recalls Almost Losing His Life to Alcohol as He Marks 47 Years of Sobriety

Most Read
Lil Nas X Reveals He Has a Secret Son, Shares First Photos
Celebrity

Lil Nas X Reveals He Has a Secret Son, Shares First Photos

Kanye West Has Been Missing for Weeks, Ex-Associate Says

Kanye West Has Been Missing for Weeks, Ex-Associate Says

Mariah Carey's Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Is 'Like a Second Father' to Her Kids

Mariah Carey's Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Is 'Like a Second Father' to Her Kids

SZA Laughs Off Rumors She's Dating Bill Nye

SZA Laughs Off Rumors She's Dating Bill Nye

Juelz Santana's Wife Kimbella Shares Thirst Trap to Announce Their Split

Juelz Santana's Wife Kimbella Shares Thirst Trap to Announce Their Split

Lil Baby Shows Gratitude to Fans Helping Him Following Car Accident

Lil Baby Shows Gratitude to Fans Helping Him Following Car Accident

Kel Mitchell's Daughter Accuses Him of Being an Absent Dad, Calls Him 'Fake'

Kel Mitchell's Daughter Accuses Him of Being an Absent Dad, Calls Him 'Fake'

Gervonta Davis Declares He Doesn't Want to Fight Anymore After Domestic Violence Arrest

Gervonta Davis Declares He Doesn't Want to Fight Anymore After Domestic Violence Arrest

R. Kelly Insists Joycelyn Savage Did Not Have a Baby With Him

R. Kelly Insists Joycelyn Savage Did Not Have a Baby With Him