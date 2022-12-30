 

Cardi B Clarifies 'Fighting Over D**k' Meaning in 'Tomorrow 2' Lyrics Amid Wild Fans Theory

Making use of her social media account, the New York-born raptress breaks down the infamous 'fighting over d**k' line after hearing all the rumblings on the Internet.

  • Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Cardi B breaks down the "Tomorrow 2" lyrics which has had fans trying to interpret its message. Taking to her social media account, the "Bodak Yellow" raptress revealed the real meaning of the "fighting over d**k" line.

On Thursday, December 29, the 30-year-old femcee turned to Twitter to share a video of herself explaining that she's been hearing all the rumblings over the line on "Tomorrow 2" where she says, "I'm fighting for my b***hes and I'm fighting over d**k, too." She then made it clear the message behind the line isn't hard to understand, explaining that she's going to fight for whatever is hers, whether it be a man, money, friendships or more.

"I been seeing a lot of tweets going viral talking bout, when Cardi say ['I'm fighting for my b***hes and I'm fighting over d**k, too'] they not feeling her like that," the leader of the Bardi Gang said in the clip. "But this is my thing. If a b***h go through your purse and she steals some of your money, you not gonna fight that b***h? Yeah, b***h."

Cardi added, "You gonna fight for your money, right? So, if a n***a is providing for you, giving you money, paying your bills, doing all that s**t. And a b***h go take him from you, you not gonna fight over that d**k?"

" 'Cause that's your money. 'Cause that n***a's your money. You not gonna fight for that? B***h, 'cause I'm fighting with teeth. I'm biting you, b***h, over my n***a. Yes, I am. Fighting you over that d**k," the wife of Offset elaborated further. "Now, if it's a broke n***a, b***h, I can't help you. You deserve charges. You deserve a whole restraining order."

Cardi then added in a following tweet, "Y'all talkin bout y'all won't fight over d**k but y'all be fighting over celebs online all the time ….somebody lying."

"Tomorrow 2" was released in September and came with an accompanying music video directed by Diesel Filmz that sees Cardi and GloRilla go wild in the New York city streets. They also dance and twerk through the city's subway station and on the train, also pole-dancing on subway poles. The song peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

