Boosie Reacts to Bill Cosby's Comedy Tour Plans

While many express dismay at the 'Cosby Show' star's plans to begin touring again following his conviction overturn, the 'Wipe Me Down' rapper says he'll 'catch a few dates' of the comedian's tour.

Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (formerly Lil Boosie) has supported Bill Cosby's plans to go on tour. After the disgraced comedian announced that he plans to begin touring again next year following his conviction overturn, the rapper has stated that he will be one of those booking his seat at Bill's upcoming shows.

The 40-year-old, who has publicly spoken up in defense of Bill in the past, shared his eyebrow-raising reaction to the comedian's tour plans via Twitter. "GOTTA CATCH A FEW DATES OF THE BILL COSBY TOUR!! MY BOY GO HAVE YALL LAUGHING #letslaugh," so he tweeted on Thursday, December 29.

Bill shared his plans to go on tour again next year during an appearance on Ohio's WGH Talk radio station on Wednesday. "Yes, because there's so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do," he said when asked if 2023 is the year he finally might be able to tour again. "When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be."

Following the interview, Bill's representative Andrew Wyatt confirmed to Variety that the 85-year-old is "looking at spring/summer to start touring."

Unlike Boosie who is excited about Bill's upcoming tour, other social media users have slammed "The Cosby Show" alum for his plans. "Read the room, Bill," podcast host Rex Chapman wrote in response to the news.

Culture writer Jason Okundaye sarcastically responded, "Cool. Long as we get a public list of everyone who buys a ticket." Comedian Mohanad Elshieky didn't mince his words as suggesting that Bill "should tour hell."

Another wrote, "Tickets for the 'Two Drink Minimum Tour' featuring Bill. Cosby go on sale Friday through your favorite scumbag ticket retailer, Ticketmaster."

In April 2018, Bill was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand based on a January 2004 incident. He was sentenced to three to ten years in state prison and a $25,000 fine plus court costs. However, in June 2021, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Bill's conviction, citing violations of his due process rights, and he was released on the same day. His legal issues continued following his release from prison.

