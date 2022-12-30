 

Valerie Bertinelli Shares Pics of Two Burglars, Reveals How She Scares Them Off

Valerie Bertinelli Shares Pics of Two Burglars, Reveals How She Scares Them Off
Cover Images/Seth Browarnik
Celebrity

Making use of Instagram Story, the 62-year-old reveals that she called 911 to report the two men who lurked outside her house in California in the early hours of the morning.

  • Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Valerie Bertinelli was close to being a crime victim. On Wednesday, December 28, the "Hot in Cleveland" caught two alleged burglars on her home security cameras, and luckily, she managed to scare them off.

Making use of Instagram Story, the 62-year-old revealed that she called 911 to report the two men who lurked outside her house in California in the early hours of the morning. She first explained, "We've had a string of robberies in my neighborhood, my next-door neighbor included."

  Editors' Pick

"This is one of the men that came to scope out my house last night," the actress penned alongside a video recorded at 1:14 A.M. "I think he stopped because he sees my camera lit up. The other one came an hour before him. F**king scary."

The clip showed the second man walking halfway up Valerie's driveway while carrying multiple bags, including a backpack. After looking around, the culprit decided to leave the property.

"The police came pretty quickly and checked around the houses," the ex-wife of the late Eddie Van Halen further shared in another post. "I'm installing more motion detector lights and thinking of putting barbed wire on my front fence. And of course my alarm gets set every night."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Quando Rondo Puts His GF on Blast for Linking With His Nemesis

Kel Mitchell's Daughter Accuses Him of Being an Absent Dad, Calls Him 'Fake'
Related Posts
Valerie Bertinelli 'Mortified' After Matthew Perry's Makeout Confession

Valerie Bertinelli 'Mortified' After Matthew Perry's Makeout Confession

Valerie Bertinelli Files for Divorce from Tom Vitale After Legally Separated Last Year

Valerie Bertinelli Files for Divorce from Tom Vitale After Legally Separated Last Year

Valerie Bertinelli Gets Candid About Body Image in Emotional Instagram Video

Valerie Bertinelli Gets Candid About Body Image in Emotional Instagram Video

Valerie Bertinelli Files for Legal Separation From Husband of 10 Years Tom Vitale

Valerie Bertinelli Files for Legal Separation From Husband of 10 Years Tom Vitale

Latest News
Bob Saget's Wife Remembers Late Star in Bittersweet Post on Christmas Day
  • Dec 30, 2022

Bob Saget's Wife Remembers Late Star in Bittersweet Post on Christmas Day

Nick Cannon's BM Alyssa Scott Gives Birth to His 12th Child One Year After Son Zen's Death
  • Dec 30, 2022

Nick Cannon's BM Alyssa Scott Gives Birth to His 12th Child One Year After Son Zen's Death

John Lennon's Ex-PA Defends Supplying Him With Heroin: I Didn't Want Him to Use Street Drugs
  • Dec 30, 2022

John Lennon's Ex-PA Defends Supplying Him With Heroin: I Didn't Want Him to Use Street Drugs

Pele Lost Battle With Cancer at Age 82
  • Dec 30, 2022

Pele Lost Battle With Cancer at Age 82

Mark Ronson's Ex-Wife Josephine de La Baume Debuts Baby Bump as She Announces Pregnancy
  • Dec 30, 2022

Mark Ronson's Ex-Wife Josephine de La Baume Debuts Baby Bump as She Announces Pregnancy

Marie Osmond Reveals How She Will 'Spoil' Her Family 'Rotten' This Holiday
  • Dec 30, 2022

Marie Osmond Reveals How She Will 'Spoil' Her Family 'Rotten' This Holiday

Most Read
Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing
Celebrity

Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing

Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her

Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her

'Happy' Wendy Williams Greets Fans Following Rehab Stint and Health Woes

'Happy' Wendy Williams Greets Fans Following Rehab Stint and Health Woes

Roc Nation Trends on Twitter as Many Poke Fun at Tory Lanez Dad's Viral Court Video

Roc Nation Trends on Twitter as Many Poke Fun at Tory Lanez Dad's Viral Court Video

Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

Bob Marley's Grandson Joseph Mersa Dead at 31

Bob Marley's Grandson Joseph Mersa Dead at 31

Karrine Steffans Expecting Second Child, Her First With Celebrity Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Karrine Steffans Expecting Second Child, Her First With Celebrity Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country

Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Dishes On Their Restful Reunion After the WNBA Star's Release

Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Dishes On Their Restful Reunion After the WNBA Star's Release