Valerie Bertinelli Shares Pics of Two Burglars, Reveals How She Scares Them Off

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

Making use of Instagram Story, the 62-year-old reveals that she called 911 to report the two men who lurked outside her house in California in the early hours of the morning.

Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Valerie Bertinelli was close to being a crime victim. On Wednesday, December 28, the "Hot in Cleveland" caught two alleged burglars on her home security cameras, and luckily, she managed to scare them off.



Making use of Instagram Story, the 62-year-old revealed that she called 911 to report the two men who lurked outside her house in California in the early hours of the morning. She first explained, "We've had a string of robberies in my neighborhood, my next-door neighbor included."

"This is one of the men that came to scope out my house last night," the actress penned alongside a video recorded at 1:14 A.M. "I think he stopped because he sees my camera lit up. The other one came an hour before him. F**king scary."

The clip showed the second man walking halfway up Valerie's driveway while carrying multiple bags, including a backpack. After looking around, the culprit decided to leave the property.

"The police came pretty quickly and checked around the houses," the ex-wife of the late Eddie Van Halen further shared in another post. "I'm installing more motion detector lights and thinking of putting barbed wire on my front fence. And of course my alarm gets set every night."

You can share this post!