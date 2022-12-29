 

Harry Styles All Smiles When Celebrating Christmas With Family After Olivia Wilde Split

Cover Images/Captive Camera
In sweet family photo shared by his mom Anne Twist, the 'As It Was' crooner is seen sporting a huge grin as he spends some time with his family, including his sister Gemma Styles and her boyfriend.

  • Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles is looking super happy when spending some quality time with his family. The "As It Was" crooner was all smiles in a Christmas family photo as he celebrated the holiday with his mom and sister after Olivia Wilde split.

On Wednesday, December 29, the 28-year-old pop star's mom Anne Twist turned to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from the celebration. One image saw the happy family, including his sister Gemma Styles and her boyfriend Michal Mlynowski, grinning wide as they spent some time in a green field.

They all wore winter coats to keep warm, with the former One Direction member in a yellow The North Face puffer jacket that was layered over a blue hoodie and a black North Face base layer.

The photo carousel includes a warm fire in the fireplace, a bountiful Christmas dinner and a large Christmas tree decorated with tinsel and ornaments. "Christmas 2022," Anne captioned the post alongside a Christmas tree emoji, red heart emoji and a smiley face emoji with hearts around it.

Christmas came only one month before Harry's European "Love on Tour" kicked off, which began after he enjoyed a wildly successful American leg that saw him sell out a two-week residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The European leg of his tour is also part of the reason why he and Olivia split and spent their holidays alone this year. "He's still touring and is now going abroad," a source said in November. "She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It's a very amicable decision."

It's not clear how Olivia celebrated her Christmas, as she has yet to share anything holiday-related on her Instagram page. Her last post was photos and clips from her trip to Disneyland with her kids, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, whom she shares with her ex Jason Sudeikis. She looked beaming in the post.

In the first slide, Olivia sported a huge grin while riding a merry-go-round. The "Don't Worry Darling" director wore a black jacket over a beige-colored sweater, black pants and a pair of clear Minnie mouse ears with a cute black ribbon.

Another image in the carousel showed her walking next to her children as they strolled down Main Street, U.S.A. toward a towering Christmas tree. "Bury me under space mountain this is my favorite place on earth," she captioned the slideshow.

The fun outing came a few days after it's claimed that Olivia "is still very much upset" about her split from the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker. A source told Us Weekly, "She is trying to move on. Olivia thought going on vacation would allow her to decompress, but dating isn't on her list of priorities."

