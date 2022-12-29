 

Bad Bunny Wows Puerto Rican Fans With Surprise Concert on Gas Station Rooftop

While hitting the roof of a Gulf gas station, the Grammy winner entertains the crowd by performing 'Gato de Noche', 'Efecto', 'Me Porto Bonito' and 'El Apagon'.

AceShowbiz - Bad Bunny continued to embrace the spirit of giving back during the holiday. After holding a massive gift drive, the "Me porto bonito" rapper delighted his Puerto Rican fans with a surprise concert on the rooftop of a San Juan gas station.

The 28-year-old was initially filming a part of a music video for his recent single "La Jumpa" with rapper Arcangel in the Calle Loiza neighborhood. However, people began to gather at the location, prompting the emcee to do an impromptu performance.

While hitting the roof of a Gulf gas station, Bunny entertained the crowd by performing "Gato de Noche", "Efecto", "Me Porto Bonito" and "El Apagon". Once he's done, the musician head to the Fifty Eight nightclub to give another performance while shooting more of the "La Jumpa" visuals.

Earlier that day, Bunny and his foundation held a gift drive called Bonita Tradicion at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente Walker in San Juan. They gave away over 25,000 Christmas gifts to kids, including sports equipment, instruments, paint materials and more.

"The distribution of gifts was a success!" the Good Bunny Foundation wrote in Spanish on Instagram alongside photos from the event, adding that it was a magical day. The "Me Porto Bonito" singer was seen posing with fans of all ages who waited to get their gifts and see the Latin superstar.

In a press release, Good Bunny Foundation Director Jose "Che Juan" Torres said, "We want to close the year in the best way, bringing a bit of joy, hope, and love to the children with an event that reflects the best of this time with a very special emphasis on the traditions of our island."

