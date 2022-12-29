 

Jennifer Lopez Chooses Hummingbird as Theme of Her Family Christmas Party After Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez Chooses Hummingbird as Theme of Her Family Christmas Party After Ben Affleck Wedding
The 'Hustler' actress reveals she celebrates a hummingbird Christmas party with her newly-blended family as this year marks her first festive holiday with husband Ben Affleck.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez Christmas became extra special this year as she celebrated the holidays for the first time since marrying Ben Affleck. The 53-year-old actress/singer married the "Argo" star over the summer - 20 years after they first met - and she has revealed she spent most of December "hunkering down at home" with her newly-blended family which includes her twins and Ben's three kids from his marriage to Jennifer Garner.

"I like to create a theme for every holiday. I wrote a song called 'Hummingbird' for my new album, 'This Is Me ... Now'," Jennifer shared her joy in an email newsletter to fans and explained she themed the festivities around hummingbirds which she sees as a symbol of love.

"To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love. They're very agile - can fly forward, backward, and up and down. They're also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses."

"I identify with them, but more than anything, whenever I see one, I feel like it's a sign from God that everything is going to be OK. So, I decided this year that the hummingbird would be a perfect theme. We have blended families, doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!!"

Jennifer decorated her tree with a hummingbird theme and even wore the bird's colours for her holiday party. She explained, "I wanted to have a tree in the house that was a hummingbird tree, reminding us that everything done in love and with love will always be OK."

"I also picked hummingbird colours for my holiday party dress this year. It's a Gucci dress that I've had in my closet which I bought a year ago and I've been waiting for the perfect occasion to wear. I thought it was perfect for our Hummingbird Christmas Party."

Jennifer went on to tell fans how she celebrated the holidays - revealing the family came together for a special taco night. She added, "For the past 8 years we've been doing a Christmas Edition Taco Tuesday, where we get together and dress up and sing Christmas carols."

"During the pandemic that went to the wayside, so this was the first time in a long time we were able to get together with people that we haven't seen in forever. The party was filled with family, friends, colleagues, and people we've known from over the years. We sang and danced and had the most amazing time!"

