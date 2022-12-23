Emily Ratajkowski Caught Locking Lips With NY Artist Amid Pete Davidson and DJ Orazio Romance

Cover Images/DARA KUSHNER/ROGER WONG Celebrity

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the model/actress and NY artist Jack Greer were seen enjoying a conversation outside her apartment in New York City before sharing a steamy kiss on Wednesday, December 21.

Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Emily Ratajkowski is not sticking to one man. After being linked romantically to Pete Davidson and DJ Orazio Rispo, the "Gone Girl" actress was caught locking lips with NY artist Jack Greer following a date night.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the model and her companion were seen enjoying a conversation outside her apartment in New York City on Wednesday, December 21. The twosome later shared a steamy kiss with their arms wrapping around each other.

For the outing, Emily opted for a casual look as she wore a puffy red jacket, jeans, white sneakers and a scarf. Jack, in the meantime, sported a black bomber jacket, cargo bottoms and black shoes.

This arrived after it was reported that Emily and Pete were heading into a more serious relationship. "They are going strong and getting a little more serious," a source close to the "Saturday Night Live" vet told PEOPLE on December 12. The insider went on to say that the comedian and the brunette beauty "are really enjoying their time together."

The source added that Pete and Emily, who have yet to publicly address the dating rumors, have quite a bit "in common," including "similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise" as well as "a love of the East Coast." It was also said that "The King of Staten Island" star "really makes her laugh and keeps things fun."

However, one day later, Emily was captured enjoying a date with her former fling DJ Orazio. In photos surfacing online, she could be seen wearing a brown puffer coat, an oversized black scarf and jeans while carrying a white helmet. The DJ, meanwhile, rocked a heavy black coat with a hood and black pants. It was said that the pictures were taken this week.

