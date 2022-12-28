 

Gary Numan Admits He Becomes 'So Much Nicer' After Marrying Wife Gemma O'Neil

Gary Numan Admits He Becomes 'So Much Nicer' After Marrying Wife Gemma O'Neil
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Pleasure Principle' musician talks about his marriage, crediting his spouse with helping him to deal with his Asperger's and become a better person.

  • Dec 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Gary Numan is grateful to his wife Gemma O'Neil for saving him. The 64-year-old musician credits Gemma - whom he married in 1997 - with making him a better person and helping him to process his Asperger's diagnosis.

"I don't think I would be here if I hadn't met my wife Gemma. I don't think I'd have rediscovered that spark. I don't think I'd be the person I am, for f****** sure. She's made me so much nicer than I was," Gary said.

"I've never been a horrible or mean person but the way I processed my Asperger's back then was very different to the way I do now. She's taught me how to recognise it and come up with mechanisms to get around it."

  Editors' Pick

"I'd be a hermit in a f******* tree house if it wasn't for her forcing me to get out into the world. I really rely on her. To this day, when I feel a kick under the table I know I'm saying something I should really think about. She's the buffer between me and the world."

However, the pair - who have three daughters - have had their ups and downs. He admitted in a recent interview, "There was a point when Gemma was just coming out of a difficult period [with postnatal depression] and I was going into what she calls a Forrest Gump period."

"It got difficult between us and nothing bothered me. I didn't write a song for two years. They put me on these tablets but they just mellowed me out. She realised what was happening and started to do what was necessary to bring me back out there and get me off the tablets."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Darren Hayes Tired of Working With Major Label Due to Lack of Creative Freedom

Idris Elba's Fortune Has Multiplied By More Than Twofold

Related Posts
Gary Numan Blocked by Mom From Being Treated for Asperger's When He Was Teen

Gary Numan Blocked by Mom From Being Treated for Asperger's When He Was Teen

Gary Numan Repents of His Early Retiring

Gary Numan Repents of His Early Retiring

Gary Numan Hopes to Influence Fans' Views on Climate Change With New Album

Gary Numan Hopes to Influence Fans' Views on Climate Change With New Album

Gary Numan: Playing Cleveland Show After Tour Bus Fatality Would Be Entirely Wrong

Gary Numan: Playing Cleveland Show After Tour Bus Fatality Would Be Entirely Wrong

Latest News
Jamie Oliver Doesn't Understand Why Young People Refuse to Work in Kitchens
  • Dec 28, 2022

Jamie Oliver Doesn't Understand Why Young People Refuse to Work in Kitchens

Idris Elba's Fortune Has Multiplied By More Than Twofold
  • Dec 28, 2022

Idris Elba's Fortune Has Multiplied By More Than Twofold

Bobby Shmurda Explains Why He Doesn't Want to Be Labeled as a 'Rapper'
  • Dec 28, 2022

Bobby Shmurda Explains Why He Doesn't Want to Be Labeled as a 'Rapper'

Gary Numan Admits He Becomes 'So Much Nicer' After Marrying Wife Gemma O'Neil
  • Dec 28, 2022

Gary Numan Admits He Becomes 'So Much Nicer' After Marrying Wife Gemma O'Neil

NLE Choppa Dresses as Santa Claus When Surprising Young Fan at Hospital
  • Dec 28, 2022

NLE Choppa Dresses as Santa Claus When Surprising Young Fan at Hospital

Darren Hayes Tired of Working With Major Label Due to Lack of Creative Freedom
  • Dec 28, 2022

Darren Hayes Tired of Working With Major Label Due to Lack of Creative Freedom

Most Read
Tom Brady's Alleged New GF Model Veronika Rajek Posts His Close-Up Photo on Christmas
Celebrity

Tom Brady's Alleged New GF Model Veronika Rajek Posts His Close-Up Photo on Christmas

Shaquille O'Neal Proposes to GloRilla During Her Instagram Live With Druski

Shaquille O'Neal Proposes to GloRilla During Her Instagram Live With Druski

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Celebrate Christmas With Their Children Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Celebrate Christmas With Their Children Despite Divorce

Diddy Jokingly Calls Out G Herbo for Trying to Flirt With Yung Miami During Interview

Diddy Jokingly Calls Out G Herbo for Trying to Flirt With Yung Miami During Interview

Cam'Ron Clowned After Ex Juju Announces Her Pregnancy

Cam'Ron Clowned After Ex Juju Announces Her Pregnancy

Blueface Confronts Chrisean Rock for Leaking Their Sex Tape

Blueface Confronts Chrisean Rock for Leaking Their Sex Tape

Dua Lipa Confuses Fans as She Celebrates Christmas With Omar Apollo Amid Jack Harlow Dating Rumors

Dua Lipa Confuses Fans as She Celebrates Christmas With Omar Apollo Amid Jack Harlow Dating Rumors

Al Roker Dons Matching Christmas Pajamas in Fun Family Time After Hospitalizations

Al Roker Dons Matching Christmas Pajamas in Fun Family Time After Hospitalizations

Diddy Shows Newborn Daughter for the First Time in Family Christmas Pic

Diddy Shows Newborn Daughter for the First Time in Family Christmas Pic