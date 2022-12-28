 

Mel C Calls Off Poland NYE Concert Amid Growing Anti-LGBTQ Views in the Country

Mel C Calls Off Poland NYE Concert Amid Growing Anti-LGBTQ Views in the Country
Music

The Spice Girls member has decided to pull the plug on her upcoming New Year's Eve concert in Poland due to 'issues' that don't 'align' with the community she supports.

  Dec 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Melanie C has backed out of performing in a New Year's Eve concert in Poland. Her move seems to be linked to the anti-LGBTQ+ views prevalent in the country, as the singer said she was cancelling her part in the gig as she had been made aware of "issues" that don't "align" with groups she supports.

"In light of some issues that have been brought to my attention, that do not align with the communities I support, I'm afraid I will no longer be able to perform in Poland as planned on New Year's Eve. I hope to be back there very soon. Hope you're all having a wonderful Christmas and best wishes for 2023," the 48-year-old Spice Girls singer said on social media on Monday, December 26.

Mel - born Melanie Jayne Chisolm - last month said she would not perform in Qatar over its human rights record. Fans congratulated her for her principles following her post on the Poland concert. Mel was last year honoured with the "Celebrity Ally" award at the British LGBT Awards.

Poland has been found to have the worst protections for LGBTQ+ people in the European Union, according to the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association. Same-sex marriage is not recognised in the mainly Catholic country while some regions of the nation have put in place largely symbolic, "same-sex free zones," - prompting ambassadors of more than 50 countries to protest the move.

