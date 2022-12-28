 

Arnold Schwarzenegger Wishes Fans Merry Christmas while Paying Tribute to Late Mom

Arnold Schwarzenegger Wishes Fans Merry Christmas while Paying Tribute to Late Mom
Arnie has uploaded a throwback photo of his late mother Aurelia Schwarzenegger on the 24th anniversary of her passing while wishing his followers a happy holiday.

  • Dec 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Arnold Schwarzenegger has remembered his late mother on the 24th anniversary of her death. The "Terminator" actor, 75, posted a throwback holiday photograph on Monday, December 26 of Aurelia Schwarzenegger posing beside a Christmas tree.

"I hope you all had a Merry Christmas! Here is a shot of my mother by the Christmas tree many years ago that I shared in my new newsletter. Those are real candles hanging on the tree!" he captioned the image.

Aurelia died aged 76 in August of 1998 after she suffered a fatal heart attack while visiting her husband's grave. Arnold said at the time, "With the loss of my mother, my world has fallen apart."

He also took to social media in July with a post to mark what would have been his mother's 100th birthday by posting a series of images of Aurelia, alongside the message, "She was the best mother you can imagine and I'll always love her."

"I can't explain how much she meant to me, but she is the number one reason I won't call myself self-made. She showed me unconditional love, the importance of keeping my house clean, how to make the perfect schnitzel, and patience. A lot of patience. Make sure to tell your mothers how much they mean to you!"

The actor also posted about working out at Christmas for his fans, telling them, "You see it doesn't really matter whether it's Christmas Eve or not - that's what it is today, but we're still working out. And I just want to say Merry Christmas, happy holidays to all of you, and a happy and healthy new year."

