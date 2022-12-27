 

'The Crown' Star Stephen Greif Died at 78

'The Crown' Star Stephen Greif Died at 78
stephengreif.com
Celebrity

The British actor who took on the role of Sir Bernard Weatherill in 'The Crown' season 4 has been announced by his agents to have passed away at the age of 78.

  • Dec 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Actor Stephen Greif has passed away. The death of the 78-year-old actor - who was best known for his roles in "The Crown" and cult sci-fi drama "Blake's 7" - was confirmed by his agents at Michelle Braidman Associates.

"With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif. His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends x," the company wrote on Twitter.

Stephen Greif's death was announced on Twitter

Stephen Greif's death was announced on Twitter

The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

  Editors' Pick

Greif had a long and distinguished career and played Speaker of the House Sir Bernard Weatherill during season four of "The Crown" in 2020. He also had roles in soaps "Coronation Street" and "EastEnders" along with TV series "The Sandbaggers", "Waking the Dead", "The Witcher", and "Doctor Who".

Reacting to his death, "Bleak House" actor Phil Davies wrote on Twitter, "Very sad, a very fine actor and a kind and sensitive man. We played a bit of golf together. RIP."

Actress Judy Jarvis added, "Devastated to hear that the brilliant actor, & fascinating erudite man, Stephen Greif has died. I absolutely loved working with him way back in Citizen Smith, & especially catching up with him several times since. Condolences & sympathy to his family & friends."

"Doctor Who" actor Barnaby Edwards said, "A rock-solid performer with a voice as liquid and deadly as molten lava. When it came to playing villains, he was unsurpassed. His acerbic wit and obvious intelligence made him a joy to direct. Thanks for the fun, Stephen."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Hugh Jackman Hints at Wolverine's Brawl With Deadpool in Upcoming Movie

Rian Johnson 'P***** Off' by 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Title
Latest News
Meghan Markle and Kanye West Branded as '2022 Narcissists'
  • Dec 27, 2022

Meghan Markle and Kanye West Branded as '2022 Narcissists'

Rian Johnson 'P***** Off' by 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Title
  • Dec 27, 2022

Rian Johnson 'P***** Off' by 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Title

Madonna's Christmas Family Photos Met With Backlash Over Her 'Bizarre' Look
  • Dec 27, 2022

Madonna's Christmas Family Photos Met With Backlash Over Her 'Bizarre' Look

'The Crown' Star Stephen Greif Died at 78
  • Dec 27, 2022

'The Crown' Star Stephen Greif Died at 78

Hugh Jackman Hints at Wolverine's Brawl With Deadpool in Upcoming Movie
  • Dec 27, 2022

Hugh Jackman Hints at Wolverine's Brawl With Deadpool in Upcoming Movie

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll
  • Dec 27, 2022

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll

Most Read
Tom Brady's Alleged New GF Model Veronika Rajek Posts His Close-Up Photo on Christmas
Celebrity

Tom Brady's Alleged New GF Model Veronika Rajek Posts His Close-Up Photo on Christmas

Shaquille O'Neal Proposes to GloRilla During Her Instagram Live With Druski

Shaquille O'Neal Proposes to GloRilla During Her Instagram Live With Druski

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Celebrate Christmas With Their Children Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Celebrate Christmas With Their Children Despite Divorce

Diddy Jokingly Calls Out G Herbo for Trying to Flirt With Yung Miami During Interview

Diddy Jokingly Calls Out G Herbo for Trying to Flirt With Yung Miami During Interview

Cam'Ron Clowned After Ex Juju Announces Her Pregnancy

Cam'Ron Clowned After Ex Juju Announces Her Pregnancy

Blueface Confronts Chrisean Rock for Leaking Their Sex Tape

Blueface Confronts Chrisean Rock for Leaking Their Sex Tape

Dua Lipa Confuses Fans as She Celebrates Christmas With Omar Apollo Amid Jack Harlow Dating Rumors

Dua Lipa Confuses Fans as She Celebrates Christmas With Omar Apollo Amid Jack Harlow Dating Rumors

Diddy Shows Newborn Daughter for the First Time in Family Christmas Pic

Diddy Shows Newborn Daughter for the First Time in Family Christmas Pic

Cher Sparks Engagement Rumors With AE as She Shows Off New Diamond Ring

Cher Sparks Engagement Rumors With AE as She Shows Off New Diamond Ring