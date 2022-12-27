 

Hugh Jackman Hints at Wolverine's Brawl With Deadpool in Upcoming Movie

Hugh Jackman Hints at Wolverine's Brawl With Deadpool in Upcoming Movie
20th Century Fox
Movie

The 'Logan' actor teases a not-so-civil relationship between his superhero character and Ryan Reynolds', adding that he might 'punch' the Merc with a Mouth in 'Deadpool 3'.

  • Dec 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Hugh Jackman claims Deadpool and Wolverine hate each other. Due to join Ryan Reynolds in the upcoming "Deadpool 3" and reprise his role as Wolverine from the "X-Men" and "Wolverine" movies, the 54-year-old actor says the two characters will have an abrasive relationship.

"10 being really close, zero being the reality, we're zero, we're opposites, hate each other. I'm just talking from my perspective, [Logan is] frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head. Unfortunately, he can't be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I'm probably going to punch him in the head a lot," he said on "The Empire Film Podcast".

Although Wolverine died in the 2017 "Logan" movie, Hugh insisted that his return in "Deadpool 3" won't affect the events of "Logan". He explained previously, "It's all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines. Now we can go back because, you know, it's science. So, I don't have to screw with the 'Logan' timeline, which was important to me. And I think probably to the fans too."

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, director Shawn Levy has promised that there will be "hardcore" violence in "Deadpool 3". Shawn previously said, "We are writing, rewriting, developing, prepping 'Deadpool' every day now. It is such a blast to laugh every day. It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul. And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it's very much a 'Deadpool' movie."

Levy confirmed that the film is likely to start shooting in May 2023 and explained that having Jackman's Wolverine involved has added to his enjoyment of the flick. The director, who has worked with Ryan on "Free Guy" and "The Adam Project", said, "I'm having so much fun, and I haven't even hit the shooting floor yet."

"I have to say, developing a 'Deadpool' movie is one of the most fun creative experiences of my life because it's not just that it's rated R. It's that it's so filled with self-awareness, and that makes in-writing very, very fun in a way that is unique to the franchise."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kim Kardashian Hesitant to Date as She's Worried Future Boyfriend Will Be 'Scared' by Kanye West

'The Crown' Star Stephen Greif Died at 78
Related Posts
'Deadpool 3' Won't Lack 'Hardcore' and Gritty Carnage Despite Integrating Into MCU

'Deadpool 3' Won't Lack 'Hardcore' and Gritty Carnage Despite Integrating Into MCU

Ryan Reynolds Would Love to Have 'Genius' Taylor Swift Appear in 'Deadpool 3'

Ryan Reynolds Would Love to Have 'Genius' Taylor Swift Appear in 'Deadpool 3'

Ryan Reynolds Went Through 'a Lot of Red Tape' to Get Approval for Deadpool and Wolverine Crossover

Ryan Reynolds Went Through 'a Lot of Red Tape' to Get Approval for Deadpool and Wolverine Crossover

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Tease How 'Deadpool 3' Will Bring Back Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Tease How 'Deadpool 3' Will Bring Back Wolverine

Latest News
'The Crown' Star Stephen Greif Died at 78
  • Dec 27, 2022

'The Crown' Star Stephen Greif Died at 78

Hugh Jackman Hints at Wolverine's Brawl With Deadpool in Upcoming Movie
  • Dec 27, 2022

Hugh Jackman Hints at Wolverine's Brawl With Deadpool in Upcoming Movie

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll
  • Dec 27, 2022

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll

Kim Kardashian Hesitant to Date as She's Worried Future Boyfriend Will Be 'Scared' by Kanye West
  • Dec 27, 2022

Kim Kardashian Hesitant to Date as She's Worried Future Boyfriend Will Be 'Scared' by Kanye West

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes About Starring in Underwear Ad After Losing 40 Pounds
  • Dec 27, 2022

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes About Starring in Underwear Ad After Losing 40 Pounds

Matt Barnes Proposes to GF Anansa Sims in Front of Christmas Tree
  • Dec 27, 2022

Matt Barnes Proposes to GF Anansa Sims in Front of Christmas Tree

Most Read
Boosie Badazz Aspires to Direct a YSL RICO Case Movie
Movie

Boosie Badazz Aspires to Direct a YSL RICO Case Movie

Box Office: 'Avatar 2' Is Unchallenged in Second Week as 'Babylon' Bombs on Christmas

Box Office: 'Avatar 2' Is Unchallenged in Second Week as 'Babylon' Bombs on Christmas

Fans React to Daniel Craig's Gay Partner Reveal in 'Glass Onion'

Fans React to Daniel Craig's Gay Partner Reveal in 'Glass Onion'

Hugh Jackman Hints at Wolverine's Brawl With Deadpool in Upcoming Movie

Hugh Jackman Hints at Wolverine's Brawl With Deadpool in Upcoming Movie