Rian Johnson 'P***** Off' by 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Title

The director is not happy that 'Glass Onion' includes 'Knives Out' in its title, explaining that he worked so hard to make the first and second stories feel like separate movies.

  • Dec 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Rian Johnson is upset that "Knives Out" is included in the "Glass Onion" title. Working hard to ensure that the original "Knives Out", released in 2019, and the recent release "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" felt like separate movies that could exist independently of each other, the director was not happy with "Glass Onion" full title.

"I've tried hard to make them self-contained. Honestly, I'm p***** off that we have 'A Knives Out Mystery' in the title. You know? I want it to just be called 'Glass Onion,' " he spoke to The Atlantic.

"I get it, and I want everyone who liked the first movie to know this is next in the series, but also, the whole appeal to me is it's a new novel off the shelf every time. But there's a gravity of a thousand suns toward serialised storytelling."

Daniel Craig, who plays detective Benoit Blanc, is the only actor to return for the second movie. And Johnson also admitted he would have preferred a longer theatrical release from Netflix.

He said, "I'd love it to be longer; I'd love it to be in more. But also, I appreciate that Netflix has done this, because this was a huge effort on their part, and the chains, to reach across the aisle and make this happen. I'm hoping it does really well so we can demonstrate that they can complement each other."

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" co-stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

