 

Kim Kardashian Hesitant to Date as She's Worried Future Boyfriend Will Be 'Scared' by Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Hesitant to Date as She's Worried Future Boyfriend Will Be 'Scared' by Kanye West
Instagram
Celebrity

Kim admits she's reluctant to enter a new relationship after her split from Pete Davidson because she's afraid it will be ruined as she doesn't have 'the easiest ex.'

  • Dec 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is worried her future boyfriends will be "scared" by her ex-husband Kanye West. Opening up about her concerns on Monday's episode December 26 of the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast, she said she didn't think it was "fair" to put any man in that position.

"There's a part of me that is like, 'Oh my God, is everyone gonna be scared because I don't have the easiest ex?' I don't think that's fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in who could be super innocent. Then there's a side of me that's like, 'Why would I ever have to live that way?' " the reality TV star explained.

Mum-of-four Kim, who shares children North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm with Kanye, 45, also cried on the podcast over the struggles of co-parenting with the rapper, but said she knows she will find her "forever" partner.

  Editors' Pick

She said, "It's really f****** hard. I don't know if I'll get married again, but I'll have my forever partner. I know that. He's coming, absolutely. I'm at peace and I'm gonna have fun until that happens."

Kim finalised her divorce from Kanye at the end of November after seven years of marriage. She has since dated comic Pete Davidson, 29, who was targeted with threats and abuse online from Kanye, before the couple split in August this year.

Kim, 42, said at the time of the abuse, "Divorce is difficult enough on our children, and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."

Kanye has been slated since his split from Kim over the production of his "White Lives Matter" tops and anti-Semitic outbursts that have seen him cut out of deals with some of the world's biggest fashion brands.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll

Hugh Jackman Hints at Wolverine's Brawl With Deadpool in Upcoming Movie
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian Dragged Over Her Delayed Response to Balenciaga Controversy

Kim Kardashian Dragged Over Her Delayed Response to Balenciaga Controversy

Kim Kardashian Tearfully Talks About Co-Parenting With Kanye West: 'Really F**king Hard'

Kim Kardashian Tearfully Talks About Co-Parenting With Kanye West: 'Really F**king Hard'

Inside Kardashian-Jenners' Lavish Annual Christmas Eve Party

Inside Kardashian-Jenners' Lavish Annual Christmas Eve Party

Ten Extravagant Christmas Gifts Celebrities Got Over the Years

Ten Extravagant Christmas Gifts Celebrities Got Over the Years

Latest News
'The Crown' Star Stephen Greif Died at 78
  • Dec 27, 2022

'The Crown' Star Stephen Greif Died at 78

Hugh Jackman Hints at Wolverine's Brawl With Deadpool in Upcoming Movie
  • Dec 27, 2022

Hugh Jackman Hints at Wolverine's Brawl With Deadpool in Upcoming Movie

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll
  • Dec 27, 2022

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll

Kim Kardashian Hesitant to Date as She's Worried Future Boyfriend Will Be 'Scared' by Kanye West
  • Dec 27, 2022

Kim Kardashian Hesitant to Date as She's Worried Future Boyfriend Will Be 'Scared' by Kanye West

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes About Starring in Underwear Ad After Losing 40 Pounds
  • Dec 27, 2022

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes About Starring in Underwear Ad After Losing 40 Pounds

Matt Barnes Proposes to GF Anansa Sims in Front of Christmas Tree
  • Dec 27, 2022

Matt Barnes Proposes to GF Anansa Sims in Front of Christmas Tree

Most Read
Tom Brady's Alleged New GF Model Veronika Rajek Posts His Close-Up Photo on Christmas
Celebrity

Tom Brady's Alleged New GF Model Veronika Rajek Posts His Close-Up Photo on Christmas

Shaquille O'Neal Proposes to GloRilla During Her Instagram Live With Druski

Shaquille O'Neal Proposes to GloRilla During Her Instagram Live With Druski

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Celebrate Christmas With Their Children Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Celebrate Christmas With Their Children Despite Divorce

Diddy Jokingly Calls Out G Herbo for Trying to Flirt With Yung Miami During Interview

Diddy Jokingly Calls Out G Herbo for Trying to Flirt With Yung Miami During Interview

Cam'Ron Clowned After Ex Juju Announces Her Pregnancy

Cam'Ron Clowned After Ex Juju Announces Her Pregnancy

Blueface Confronts Chrisean Rock for Leaking Their Sex Tape

Blueface Confronts Chrisean Rock for Leaking Their Sex Tape

Dua Lipa Confuses Fans as She Celebrates Christmas With Omar Apollo Amid Jack Harlow Dating Rumors

Dua Lipa Confuses Fans as She Celebrates Christmas With Omar Apollo Amid Jack Harlow Dating Rumors

Diddy Shows Newborn Daughter for the First Time in Family Christmas Pic

Diddy Shows Newborn Daughter for the First Time in Family Christmas Pic

Cher Sparks Engagement Rumors With AE as She Shows Off New Diamond Ring

Cher Sparks Engagement Rumors With AE as She Shows Off New Diamond Ring