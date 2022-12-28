 

Chrisean Rock Thinks Her and Blueface's Relationship Is 'Forced' for Business

The 'Baddies South' star questions in a new episode of Zeus' 'Crazy in Love' if the rapper's feeling for her is genuine or not as he has been caught with other girls.

  Dec 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chrisean Rock is apparently thinking the same way with critics of her relationship with Blueface. Despite staying with the rapper amid their toxic relationship, the reality TV star has apparently doubted his feeling for her.

In a new episode of Zeus's "Crazy in Love", Chrisean opened up to her friend about her concern, thinking that her and Blueface's relationship is "forced" for business. "I need space from this, like, forced-a** relationship," she lamented while in a moving car.

"Like, I don't know if it's a business-ship or a relationship," she confided to her friend. "Is he with me because there's opportunity in it, or [does] he really just want to be with me?" Without missing a beat, her friend sitting beside her said, "You know the answer to that."

Chrisean then read out a text message she received from Blueface. "I love you, baby, we are family," he wrote. "And we're gonna make a family. I don't want to live with nobody else, I like it here with you."

But Chrisean didn't seem to believe what he said. "How you like it here with me when you with ugly b***hes?" she questioned, before insinuating that she doesn't plan to stay at the same level where the "Thotiana" hitmaker seemingly wants to keep her.

In other news, Blueface's mom Karlissa Saffold has offered Chrisean some advice after her son spent Christmas with his baby mama Jaidyn Alexis and their kids. Seemingly trying to calm Chrisean down before the raptress went mad, she wrote on her Instagram Story, "Merry Christmas @Chrisean, I been there and it's a tuff spot but if you love God you can't take someone away from their family or you will lose."

"No matter how hard it gets just know as women, I tried this and it didn't work," she further shared. Karlissa also claimed that she loves Chrisean despite their misunderstanding in the past. "Love you even tho you think I don't," she told her in the message. "I believe in you baby girl. Stay focused."

