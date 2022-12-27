 

Jake Paul Bizarrely Spars With Huge Sex Toys on Christmas to Prove There's 'No Days Off'

The influencer-turned-boxer divides fans after he's 'staying sharp during the holidays' by throwing some punches at a massive dildo while his family is enjoying Christmas dinner.

  Dec 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jake Paul is staying "sharp" during the holidays. The boxer proved that there's "no day off" and burned some calories by throwing some punches at huge sex toys during Christmas dinner, which many fans found bizarre.

Making use of his Instagram account on Sunday, December 25, the 25-year-old influencer-turned-boxer uploaded a video of him throwing some combinations at a giant dildo he put on the table while his family enjoyed the feast.

The training session, however, came to an abrupt end when a relative interrupted to say, "Jake, I'm trying to give you a Christmas present," after she called Jake a few times. In response, he said, "Oh sorry," before grabbing the gift. "Staying sharp during the holidays. Merry Christmas everyone," he captioned his Instagram post.

  Editors' Pick

Jake also uploaded the video on Twitter but with a different caption. "No days off. Keeping my reflexes sharp," he wrote, before wishing his fans a "Merry Christmas," along with a Christmas tree and Santa Claus emoji.

Unsurprisingly, his followers were baffled, with one asking, "Bro, why do u have that?" Another delivered the ultimate roast, writing, "Best way of learning flaws can be to imagine fighting yourself. You've taken the imagination to the next step."

Not everyone was against the X-rated clip, including one person who remarked, "This is why you're the GOAT." A second chimed in, "Hardest working boxer in the game!" while someone else quipped, "LOL. Keeping your HEAD in the game!!"

Jake has no date to return to the ring. His last fight was against former UFC champion Anderson Silva, on October 29. It was so far the influencer's toughest fight. Jake out-boxed the 47-year-old and rallied for a knockdown in the final round to earn a unanimous decision. The YouTuber-turned-boxer won the match with scores of 77-74 and 78-73 (twice).

After the match, Jake said to the press, "It's a surreal moment. Hard work pays off. I want to say thank you to Anderson. He was my idol growing up and he inspired me to be great. Without him, we wouldn't have a fight this year. He's a tough mofo, like for real. I have a lot of respect for him."

