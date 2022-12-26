King Charles Snubs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in First Christmas Speech

YouTube/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images Celebrity

In his first Christmas speech, the 74-year-old monarch mentions his late mom Queen Elizabeth II and honors Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton's work as senior royals.

AceShowbiz - King Charles delivered his first Christmas speech on Sunday, December 25. In a video that was shared on the British royal family's YouTube channel, the 74-year-old monarch mentioned his late mom Queen Elizabeth II and honored Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton's work as senior royals.

"I am standing here in this exquisite Chapel of St. George at Windsor Castle, so close to where my beloved mother, the late Queen, is laid to rest with my dear father," he began his speech, which marked the first one to be delivered by a male monarch in nearly 70 years.

He continued, "I am reminded of the deeply touching letters, cards and messages which so many of you have sent my wife and myself and I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown our whole family."

The King added, "Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones. We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition."

He later praised William and Kate, saying, "The Prince and Princess of Wales recently visited Wales, shining a light on practical examples of this community spirit." Footage of the new Prince and Princess of Wales from the 40-year-old Duke and Duchess' public outings played.

While King Charles continued to show gratitude towards soldiers, medical staff and teachers among others for their dedication, people noticed that two notable names were left out from his speech. King Charles appeared to snub Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid growing tension between the couple and The Firm following the release of "Harry & Meghan".

In the finale of the Netflix docu-series, Harry opened up having a difficult time reuniting with Charles and Prince William for grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021. "It was hard. Especially spending time, having chats with my brother and my father," the Duke of Sussex shared. "[They] were very much focused on the same misinterpretation of the whole situation. None of us really wanted to have to talk about it at my grandfather's funeral, but we did."

