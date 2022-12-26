Kate Hudson Doesn't 'Really Care' About 'Nepo Baby' Label

INSTARimages.com/Cover Images/ROGER WONG Celebrity

Acknowledging that 'storytelling' is in her family's blood, the actress daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson says that she see nepotism in other industries 'way more than I see it in Hollywood.'

AceShowbiz - Kate Hudson isn't bothered that people label her a "nepo baby." Amid a debate over nepotism in Hollywood that was sparked by New York Magazine's article, the actress says she doesn't "really care" about it.

"Nepotism thing… I don't really care," she told The Independent in an interview published on Saturday, December 24. The "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" star, who is the daughter of actress Goldie Hawn and actor Bill Hudson, and raised by her mother's longtime partner Kurt Russell, admitted being a performer is in her family's blood and no one can't deny it.



"I look at my kids and we're a storytelling family," the 43-year-old continued. "It's definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it's not going to change it."



Kate went on insisting that nepotism is also a common practice in business outside from Hollywood. "I actually think there are other industries where it's [more common]. Maybe modeling?" she claimed. "I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood. Sometimes I've been in business meetings where I'm like, wait, whose child is this? Like, this person knows nothing!' "

In the end, Kate doesn't judge a person based on their historical relationship to entertainment, but more on their efforts to deliver good report in the industry. "I don't care where you come from, or what your relationship to the business is," she explained. "If you work hard and you kill it, it doesn't matter."

Kate is one of the performers highlighted in Vulture's "Year of the Nepo Baby" cover story that delves deep into how nepotism in Hollywood gives the children of famous celebrities a boost up the ladder. She is the latest star to weigh in on the debate, after the likes of O'Shea Jackson Jr., Lily Allen, Lottie Moss and Jamie Lee Curtis addressing the label.

The son of Ice Cube claimed that nepotism has "been happening for centuries" and urged other privileged children to "embrace" it. "Do not let anyone get it in your head that you should feel bad or your accomplishments are less than what they are. Bust your a**! Do the work! And leave something for your kids to do the same thing!" he added. "It is not a shadow for you to get out of! It is an empire to which you are growing!"

Lily said, "The nepo babies y'all should be worrying about are the ones working for legal firms,the ones working for banks,and the ones working in politics, If we're talking about real world consequences and robbing people of opportunity. BUT that's none of my business."

Kate Moss' sister Lottie said, "I'm so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren't rich and famous or successful." Meanwhile, Jamie joked, "I have been a professional actress since I was 19 years old so that makes me an OG Nepo Baby." In a more serious note, she added, "The current conversation about nepo babies is just designed to try to diminish and denigrate and hurt."

