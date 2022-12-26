Al Roker Dons Matching Christmas Pajamas in Fun Family Time After Hospitalizations

Instagram Celebrity

The 68-year-old 'Today' weatherman takes to his Instagram account to share a happy picture of him spending time together with family following his hospitalizations.

AceShowbiz - Al Roker is having the time of his life during the holiday season. On Christmas day, the "Today" weatherman shared on Instagram a happy picture of him spending time together with family following his hospitalizations.

In the picture, the 68-year-old TV personality could be seen sitting at a table laden. He was joined by his wife Deborah Roberts and their children, Leila (24) and Nick (20). Roker's older daughter, 35-year-old Courtney, and her husband, Wesley Laga, were also in the photo.

The family gathered for a Christmas meal while twinning in identical bright-green pajamas that had "Peanuts" characters on them. Their dog, rescue pup Pepper, also dressed in a matching outfit. "From our family to yours, #merrychristmas," Roker wrote in the caption.

Earlier this month, Roker returned to "Today" virtually following back-to-back hospitalizations. "It's been a tough slog, I'm not gonna deny this," Roker opened up about his health issues with his co-anchors. "It's been the hardest one yet, and you know I've had my share of surgeries."

The weatherman added that he had a "certain amount of weakness" after losing muscle mass in the hospital. "I'm doing physical therapy every day, occupational therapy. I've got to just get my strength back," he added. "I feel good. I feel strong. Every day I feel a little bit better."

Back in November, Roker addressed his absence from the NBC morning talk show. "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," he wrote on Instagram. "After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery." Unfortunately, Roker was rushed to the hospital once again just 24 hours after being released.

