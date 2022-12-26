 

Cardi B Flashes Major Underboob in Sexy Christmas Dress

INSTARimages.com/RobinLori
The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker turns to her social media platform to offer fans a closer look at how she and her husband Offset celebrate the special day with their family.

  • Dec 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Cardi B is offering fans and followers a closer look at her Christmas celebration. For the special day, the "Bodak Yellow" raptress put her major underboob on display in a sexy cutout dress.

On Sunday, December 25, the mom of two turned to Instagram to share new photos from Christmas Eve. In photos featuring her kids and her family, the red-haired femcee looked amazing in a one-sleeve black dress that showed off a ton of underboob and cut-out at her tummy.

In one of the snapshots, Cardi posed alongside her 4-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari, who twinned with her in a tulle black dress. Another image saw Kulture looking so adorable in photos next to her cousins, who matched her elegant black attire, as they smiled for the cameras in front of a white and silver decked-out Christmas tree.

In one image, Cardi crouched down with the kids, seemingly corralling them for another shot. The rapper also shared a photo holding up her son, Wave. The 1-year-old looked stylish in a pair of white overalls and a sparkling diamond chain.

"You will think the older they get the easier it will be to take these pictures!" Cardi captioned her post, poking fun at how hard it's to take photos with kids. She also wished a merry Christmas to her fans, adding, "Anyways MERRY CHRISTMAS [Christmas tree, wrapped gift and black heart emoji]."

Not stopping there, Cardi uploaded adorable videos of her kids unwrapping their gifts. In one video, Kulture looks overjoyed to unwrap a plush Minnie Mouse pillow, which she hugs as Cardi tells her, "Daddy got that for you!" Her camera then pans over to Offset, who smiles while filming his daughter opening presents. "You think you lit 'cause you got her something she like!" the "WAP" rapper jokes to her husband.

As for Wave, he received more presents than the toddler could seemingly handle. With some help, Cardi's baby boy unwrapped a box nearly as tall as him and bent down to take a closer look. "You like it?" the proud mom asks while filming her son, who stands up and turns away from the gift. When he walks further away, she playfully adds, "You don't care? You over it?"

Though it looks like Cardi and Offset's Christmas holiday was family-filled and fun, they recently revealed that they're still grieving over Takeoff's death. Late last month, Cardi admitted though they're living their lives "normally," deep down "inside our hearts have been so heavy."

Cardi also shared that it's hard to make Offset happy again. "No lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy. Trying to make him crack a smile. Seeing him randomly cry, see him trying to distract his mind completely, schedules been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he's been going through these past couple of weeks," she said.

Last week, Offset also confessed that he's "fake smiling" this whole time after Takeoff was fatally shot on November 1 in Houston, Texas. "S**t not easy fake smiling and s**t tryna keep walking with my head up," he tweeted alongside a photo of the fallen Migos member flashing a peace sign onstage.

