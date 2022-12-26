Mariah Carey Shares Lovely Pic of Twins Moroccan and Monroe Enjoying Christmas Eve Sleigh Ride

Instagram Celebrity

The 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' hitmaker also reveals that she takes her daughter Monroe on a last-minute Christmas Eve shopping spree in Aspen, Colorado.

AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey is truly a queen of Christmas. The singing diva made use of her Instagram account to treat fans to a couple of pictures of her twins Moroccan and Monroe enjoying a "surprise midnight sleigh ride" with Santa Claus in Aspen, Colorado, which has been the star's go-to Christmas destination for years.

In one of the pictures shared on Sunday, December 25, Mariah could be seen donning a festive red outfit featuring a fuzzy white rim around the neck line and the arm. As for her 11-year-old twin children, whom she shares with Nick Cannon, they looked cozy in matching red pajamas while sitting in a black-and-red sleigh.

They were joined by a Santa who also posed alongside the happy family for a picture. "Surprise midnight sleigh ride on Christmas Eve!" so Mariah captioned the post.

Prior to that, Mariah revealed that she took her daughter Monroe ona last-minute Christmas Eve shopping spree in Aspen. A snap, which was shared on Saturday, saw Mimi adding some designer clothes to her collection. The mom and daughter duo were seen holding Prada shopping bags while dressed in Burberry as they smiled at the camera.

"Merry Christmas Eve! Little shopping spree before we watch the special tonight on CBS! @cbstv @paramountplus Thank you everybody that made this a reality for us!" Mariah penned in the caption.

The Christmas holiday in Aspen arrived after Mariah and Monroe treated fans to a special duet during her show in Toronto. A YouTube video taken by a fan saw Mariah bringing in the little girl to the stage in front of concertgoers at the Scotiabank Arena on Friday night, December 9.

For the performance of "Away in a Manger", the two were twinning in sparkly white dresses and tiaras. "This is our first duet," Mariah, who stressed that she never forced her kids to do anything, explained, before adding, "Alright, this is a beautiful, beautiful hymn called 'Away in a Manger'. We've been working on this one for a minute."

