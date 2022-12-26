Artist of the Week: $uicideBoy$

Instagram Music

Dec 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - 2022 could be one of the remarkable years for $uicideBoy$. According to HITS MAGAZINE, the hip-hop duo was named the 27th most-streamed artist of the year across all genres on Spotify with 1.9 billion total streams as of October 18.

The group, which consists of cousins Ruby da Cherry and Scrim, beat the likes of Jack Harlow, Tyler, the Creator and Travis Scott (II) among others on the list. The success arrived after they dropped their third studio album, "Sing Me a Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation", in July.

Aside from debuting at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rap Albums chart, the 13-track set landed at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 7 on the all-genre Billboard 200. The project had been streamed over 100 million times in the first week of its release, marking the group's first No. 1 on the Rap Albums chart.

One of its singles, "Matte Black", also reached the summit of Spotify's U.S. Top Groups of 2022 playlist. It knocked out "Butter" by BTS (Bangtan Boys), "Bones" by Imagine Dragons, "Sweater Weather" by The Neighbourhood" and "Let It Be - Remastered 2009" by The Beatles.

As of October 2022, $uicideBoy$'s most streamed song on Spotify is "...And to Those I Love, Thanks for Sticking Around" with nearly 430 million streams. Meanwhile, their most viewed music video on YouTube is for their song "Paris" with almost 170 million views.

$uicideBoy$ followed it up with "DirtiestNastiest$uicide", a third and final addition to their collaborative EP with Germ. They first announced the EP on November 27 and officially dropped it on December 16.

Before closing out 2022, $uicideBoy$ announced that they will play 15 dates in Europe next year as a part of their "Grey Day Tour". They will greet fans in 9 countries in total.

