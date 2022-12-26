 

Offset Honored With Key to Gwinnett County Amid Struggles With Takeoff's Death

The 'Bad and Boujee' rapper is presented with the special honor while holding a Christmas toy giveaway event at Central Baptist Church in his hometown of Lawrenceville, Georgia.

  • Dec 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Offset is giving back to the community for Christmas. A few days after admitting that he's still hurting after the death of his cousin Takeoff, the "Bad and Boujee" rapper is honored with a key to Gwinnett county.

On Friday, December 23, the day before Christmas Eve, the 31-year-old rapper organized a toy drive and giveaway at Central Baptist Church in his hometown of Lawrenceville, Georgia. "Thanks to all the kids for always listening to me and always being there for me," the Grammy-nominated rapper told the crowd that gathered. "We been going through a tough time, but God is good."

Offset later took time out to address all the local residents on hand to get a gift for their child that they may not have been able to afford. "We grew up here, right around the street right around the corner," so he said. "I want to thank all my partners that helped me get this together…all the volunteers. Thank you for showing all the love. I just wanted to give back to my community."

Then during the event, local officials presented Offset with a key to Gwinnett County and the Lawrenceville mayor also thanked him for his contributions to the community. "We're so proud of you and all you are doing to uplift and support our community," Nicole Hendrickson said in front of the crowd.

When sharing a series of photos and videos of the toy giveaway on his Instagram page, Offset revealed how he plans to "do more for my community, not just holidays or a one time thing, I want to be able to change it." He ended the caption by writing, "Thank God for blessing me to be able to bless others it's not just gift it's help to my side the NAWF be a better place."

Offset's thoughtful gesture came a few days after he admitted that he's "fake smiling" this whole time after Takeoff's death. "S**t not easy fake smiling and s**t tryna keep walking with my head up," he tweeted alongside a photo of the fallen Migos member flashing a peace sign onstage.

Late last month, his wife Cardi B also admitted that it's hard to make him happy again. "We living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy," the femcee claimed in a since-deleted Twitter voice note. "No lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy. Trying to make him crack a smile. Seeing him randomly cry, see him trying to distract his mind completely, schedules been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he's been going through these past couple of weeks."

Takeoff was fatally shot on November 1 following an "altercation" at the 810 Billiards and Bowling Houston in Texas. One month following the fatal incident, a suspected killer, Patrick Xavier Clark, was arrested.

