Ten Extravagant Christmas Gifts Celebrities Got Over the Years

Kim Kardashian, Bad Pritt and Mariah Carey were among the listed celebrities who were spoiled with expensive gifts by their respective former partners.

Dec 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - We are all excited about the holidays and celebrities are no exception. They also have similar traditions to common people, including putting up a Christmas tree and spending time with family. However, when it comes to gift-giving, these stars tend to go over the top.

Since celebrities always go above and beyond in spoiling their loved ones, it is normal to see them being showered with lavish presents as well. Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas gifts that celebrities got over the years.

1. Kim Kardashian - Hermes Birkin Bag Painted by George Condo Instagram Kim Kardashian must have had a number of coveted bags in her closet, so Kanye West made sure she would get a different one for Christmas. Back in 2013, "The Kardashians" star was given a Birkin Bag that was hand-painted by the acclaimed artist, George Condo. The customized bag featured four naked figures, one of which resembled a very angry green monster. Elated by the present, the SKIMS founder shared its picture on Instagram and put out hashtags, "#HandPaintedGeorgeCondo #HermesBirkin #OneofOne."

2. Justin Bieber - Private Jet Instagram Justin Bieber didn't need to wait for Santa Claus to give him a Christmas gift since he could get one on his own. In December 2014, the "Peaches" hitmaker decided to treat himself to a private jet. To show off the luxurious plane to his Instagram followers, the Canadian crooner took a selfie inside it and boasted, "New jet for Christmas, and she's beautiful." In another picture, he wrote, "Merry Christmas she's a beauty."

3. Kris Jenner - 1956 Thunderbird Instagram Kris Jenner has always gone above and beyond when it comes to gift-giving. Therefore, it was not a surprise if her reality star children gave her a 1956 Ford Thunderbird for Christmas in 2016. "So surprised I seriously have no words for this spectacular gift from my kids," the momager gushed on Instagram as she gave fans a look at her red car. "thank you family #blessed #family #1956thunderbird #christmasmagic #dreamcar #imaluckygirl."

4. Christy Teigen - Wheel Cheese Instagram Chrissy Teigen's dream came true when her husband John Legend bought a giant cheese wheel for her 2015 Christmas present. Gushing over the gift, she wrote on Instagram, "John got me my lifetime dream for Christmas! A cheese wheel to dump pasta and risotto in for years to come! My tableside serving game is bout to be liiiiiit!" "If you haven't seen one of these wheels in action oh man, it is a thing a beauty," the model added in another post. "Hot pasta is tossed around, gently melting the cheese and plated right at your table. It makes me emotional."

5. Floyd Mayweather, Jr. - Exotic Tiger Instagram Who would've expected to get a big cat as an early Christmas gift? In 2015, Floyd Mayweather, Jr. received a pet tiger from India and he couldn't be more grateful for it. Taking to Facebook, the former professional boxer shared a photo of him holding a leash around the tiger cub's neck. "I want to thank my family here in Moscow, Russia for the hospitality and my early Christmas present, a rare and exotic tiger from India," he wrote at that time. "Any suggestions for a name for this two-month old, female tiger?"

6. Cuban Link - Maybach 2021 Instagram 50 Cent knew exactly how to spoil his girlfriend Jamira Haines a.k.a. Cuban Link. Two years ago, the "In Da Club" hitmaker surprised his partner with a brand new 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. To document the special moment, the emcee shared a video in which his lady looked shocked to see the SUV inside a huge customized box. "BIG CUBE MAYBACH 2021 edition Boom. Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas @_cuban_link," he penned in the accompanying message.

7. Brad Pitt - Waterfall Cover Images/Faye's Vision Back in 2012, Brad Pitt received a jaw-dropping Christmas and 48th birthday gift from Angelina Jolie. That year, the "Eternals" actress bought a waterfall and surrounding land for her then-partner, which was inspired by architect Frank Lloyd Wright's home. "Angelina wanted to get him something incredibly special and, because she knows how much he loves architecture, she thought this would be perfect," one source told the Daily Mail. "This is the present to top all presents."

8. Priyanka Chopra - Snowmobile Instagram Priyanka Chopra was full of joy after her husband Nick Jonas gifted her an all-black Ski-Doo snowmobile for 2019 Christmas. Having received the present, the "Quantico" alum excitedly tried it out and documented the moment on Instagram. "Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well!" the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant raved. "Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas."

9. Lady GaGa - Pony Instagram Lady GaGa couldn't help but get emotional after her record label surprised her with a cute pony in 2015. When expressing her gratitude on Instagram, the "Poker Face" hitmaker attached a photo of the small horse and gushed, "Today on my doorstep was delivered a White Angel from heaven." "It felt like the old days of the record business, she's such a spiritual girl! A heartfelt thank you to John Janick and Steve Berman, the whole Interscope family," the pop star added. "I will ride, and care for, and love her forever. I was so surprised!"

10. Mariah Carey - Personalized Rolls-Royce Phantom Instagram Mariah Carey has made it clear that she doesn't want a lot for Christmas, but her then-husband Nick Cannon decided to spoil her anyway. "The Masked Singer" host even took it to the next level by giving the pop diva a $400,000 Rolls Royce Phantom. The so-called Queen of Christmas, who was expecting her and Nick's twins at that time, shared a photo of the luxurious car on Twitter. "Still getting over my Christmas gift from @Nick Cannon. License plate: mommyMC," she declared.

