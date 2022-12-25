 

Cordae Scores No. 1 TED Talk of 2022 With 'Hi Level' Speech

Cordae Scores No. 1 TED Talk of 2022 With 'Hi Level' Speech
During a recent interview, the Grammy-nominated rapper admits that he reached out to Cole Bennet and Steve Lacy for advice before delivering his 'How a 'Hi Level' Mindset Helps You Realize Your Potential' speech.

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Cordae (YBN Cordae). The "Have Mercy" rapper, whose real name is Cordae Amari Dunston, has scored the No. 1 TED Talk of 2022 with his "Hi Level" speech.

The 25-year-old emcee delivered the "How a 'Hi Level' Mindset Helps You Realize Your Potential" presentation back in June. At first, he revealed that the mindset was formed by observing the habits of his mom, who gave birth to him at 16 years old and raised him as a single mother.

"The Hi-Level Mindset wasn't something that she directly taught me or purposefully instilled in me, but something I learned simply by observation," he said. "The Hi-Level Mindset is a philosophy, it's a wavelength to apply to your everyday thoughts and regiment."

The Grammy nominee went on to share thh five points he has applied to navigate life. They include, "remain positive, always be intentional with your desires. discipline = excellence, remove negative people and create a legacy."

We only have one life to live. 110 years maximum if you're a health guru and you have great health insurance. How are you going to maximize your time on this earth," he said towards the end of his speech. "Each chapter isn't going to be perfect, but how do you want your story to end? In anguish and a bunch of what ifs or leaving legacy. I choose legacy, the Hi Level way."

During a recent interview, Cordae admitted that he reached out to Cole Bennet and Steve Lacy for advice before hitting the TED Talk stage. "Before I did a TED Talk I called Cole Bennet who did a TED Talk. I called Steve Lacy 'cause I see that he did a TED Talk. So I got some good advice from them," he shared.

