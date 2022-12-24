 

Kash Doll Reacts to Rumors Ex Pardison Fontaine Abused Her

Taking to her Twitter account, the 'Ice Me Out' femcee shuts down speculation that she was abused by Megan Thee Stallion's current boyfriend once and for all.

  • Dec 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kash Doll is speaking up after speculation that she was abused by Pardison Fontaine when they were dating emerged online. Taking to her Twitter account, Kash shut down the rumor once and for all.

On Friday, December 23, Kash caught wind a tweet that read, "[Pardison] literally beat the f**k outta Kash Doll." Immediately, the rapper set the record straight by replying, "Why tf y'all keep saying that??? No tf he didn't."

Kash Doll's tweet

Kash Doll denied being abused by Pardison Fontaine.

While it's unknown how and where the abuse rumor began, it came after Pardison showed support to his girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion amid Tory Lanez trial stemming from a shooting incident in July 2020. In a lengthy message shared on Instagram Story, Pardison rallied behind those who are facing injustice, especially black women.

"To any woman especially ones of color that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you," Pardi wrote on Thursday. "When you do find the courage to speak up .. it seems you will be ridiculed .. your credibility will questioned .. your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass."

Pardi continued, "In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public." The "Backin' It Up" rapper went on saying, "To any one with a daughter Sister mother niece or aunt .. I pray for their protection .. I pray for their covering," before wrapping up his post, "I wouldn't wish this on anyone."

Meanwhile, Megan and Parison seemingly can breathe a sigh of relief after Tory was found guilty of shooting Megan. On Friday, Los Angeles jurors found the Canadian emcee guilty of all three charges against him, including felony negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm.

Following the verdict, Tory now faces more than 22 years in prison and will likely be deported back to his home country of Canada. He will be sentenced on January 27, 2023.

