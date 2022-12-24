 

Mariah Carey Accused by Producer of Lying About Writing 'All I Want for Christmas' as Child

Mariah Carey Accused by Producer of Lying About Writing 'All I Want for Christmas' as Child
Instagram
Music

The producer and co-writer of 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' slams the singer, claiming her 'tall tale' about the songwriting process led to fans trolling him and his family.

  • Dec 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey is slammed for allegedly telling a "tall tale" over her claim she came up with "All I Want for Christmas Is You" as a child. Walter Afanasieff, 64 - who's her co-writer on and producer of the smash festive hit - disputed the singer's claim she wrote the song as a child on her Casio keyboard.

"We were both on the same page about how we wrote 'All I Want for Christmas Is You', there was never any alternate story until probably 10 years ago," Mariah's former collaborator told the "Hot Takes and Deep Dives" podcast. "When she started to hint at the fact that, 'Oh, I wrote that song when I was a little girl!' "

"But why weren't you saying that for 12 or 13 or 15 years prior to that? So it just sort of developed in her mind. She doesn't play anything, she doesn't play keyboard or piano. She doesn't understand music, she doesn't know chord changes and music theory or anything like that."

"She doesn't know a diminished chord from a minor seventh chord to a major seventh chord. So to claim that she wrote a very complicated chord-structured song with her finger on a Casio keyboard when she was a little girl, it's kind of a tall tale."

  Editors' Pick

Walter, who won the 1999 Grammy award in the Record of the Year category for producing "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion, added he and Mariah, 53, came up with the 1994 track together while working on three original songs for her then-upcoming "Merry Christmas" album.

The pair are credited equally on "All I Want for Christmas Is You", and Walter did concede Mariah was largely responsible for the melodies and lyrics while he was behind the music and the chords.

Mariah told Billboard in 2017 about the song's creation, "I am proud of this song that I wrote basically as a kid on my little Casio keyboard." Then in 2019 she told Cosmopolitan magazine, "I just sat down, decorated a little tree and put on 'It's a Wonderful Life' and tried to get into that mood."

"Then I sat in this small room with a keyboard and started doing little melodies and stuff. I was going over all the things I think about at Christmas time that make me happy and how to turn it around and make it into a love song."

Walter said the same year that Mariah "definitely does not share credit where credit is due" when it comes to the track and said he and his family have been trolled by Mariah fanatics as a result of such claims.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lizzo Explains Why Her Los Angeles House Is a 'Milestone' for Her

R. Kelly's Ex-Manager Gets a Year in Jail Over Theater Shooting Threat at Documentary Premiere
Related Posts
Mariah Carey Treats Toronto Fans to a Duet With Daughter at Christmas Concert

Mariah Carey Treats Toronto Fans to a Duet With Daughter at Christmas Concert

Mariah Carey Clarifies She 'Never Called' Herself 'Queen of Christmas'

Mariah Carey Clarifies She 'Never Called' Herself 'Queen of Christmas'

Mariah Carey Wants Nick Cannon to Spend More Time With Their Twins

Mariah Carey Wants Nick Cannon to Spend More Time With Their Twins

Mariah Carey Says Her Kids 'Inherited' Her Musical Talent

Mariah Carey Says Her Kids 'Inherited' Her Musical Talent

Latest News
Tory Lanez Plans to Appeal Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case
  • Dec 24, 2022

Tory Lanez Plans to Appeal Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Report: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Wife Developed TV Shows Before His Death
  • Dec 24, 2022

Report: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Wife Developed TV Shows Before His Death

Kash Doll Reacts to Rumors Ex Pardison Fontaine Abused Her
  • Dec 24, 2022

Kash Doll Reacts to Rumors Ex Pardison Fontaine Abused Her

Memphis Rapper Big Scarr's Cause of Death Confirmed by Family Member
  • Dec 24, 2022

Memphis Rapper Big Scarr's Cause of Death Confirmed by Family Member

Tory Lanez's Dad Labels His Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Case 'Miscarriage of Justice'
  • Dec 24, 2022

Tory Lanez's Dad Labels His Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Case 'Miscarriage of Justice'

Phoebe Bridgers Talks About Going Through Heartbreak Amid Paul Mescal Split Rumors
  • Dec 24, 2022

Phoebe Bridgers Talks About Going Through Heartbreak Amid Paul Mescal Split Rumors

Most Read
Justin Bieber Reaching Nearly $200 Million Deal to Sell His Music Rights
Music

Justin Bieber Reaching Nearly $200 Million Deal to Sell His Music Rights

Journey's Neal Schon Sends Cease and Desist Letter After Bandmate Performs at Trump's Resort

Journey's Neal Schon Sends Cease and Desist Letter After Bandmate Performs at Trump's Resort

Travis Scott and Kid Cudi's Duet Album Called Off

Travis Scott and Kid Cudi's Duet Album Called Off

Lana Del Rey Only Promotes New Album in Her Ex's Hometown for 'Personal' Reason

Lana Del Rey Only Promotes New Album in Her Ex's Hometown for 'Personal' Reason

Mariah Carey Accused by Producer of Lying About Writing 'All I Want for Christmas' as Child

Mariah Carey Accused by Producer of Lying About Writing 'All I Want for Christmas' as Child