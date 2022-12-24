 

R. Kelly's Ex-Manager Gets a Year in Jail Over Theater Shooting Threat at Documentary Premiere

R. Kelly's Ex-Manager Gets a Year in Jail Over Theater Shooting Threat at Documentary Premiere
Celebrity

The former manager of the 'I Believe I Can Fly' hitmaker has been sentenced to a year behind bars for calling in a shooting threat to 'Surviving R. Kelly' premiere venue.

  • Dec 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - R. Kelly's former manager has been handed a year in jail for calling in a shooting threat to a cinema trying to show a damning documentary about the disgraced R&B sensation's years of abuse. On Monday, December 19, Donnell Russell, 47, was sentenced after he admitted in court he had made "bad judgments" when he briefly worked for Kelly, and insisted, "I'm not a horrible person."

However, US District Judge Paul Gardephe labelled him someone who took part in "serious criminal conduct" in "a misguided attempt to protect someone who was a prolific abuser."

Russell - who used the gun warning to try and shut down a showing of "Surviving R. Kelly" and was also convicted of other crimes for his role in helping Kelly cover up the accusations in the film - said he initially got involved with the singer, 55, by assisting him with intellectual property matters to help the singer fund his legal bills, but the two Chicago natives had met decades earlier.

  Editors' Pick

Kelly - born Robert Sylvester Kelly - was last year convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering last year and was sentenced to 30 years behind bars, and sentencing on his separate conviction in Chicago for producing child pornography and enticing girls for sex is due on February 23.

Russell phoned in a shooting threat on December 4, 2018, to the Manhattan premiere of Lifetime's "Surviving R Kelly" docuseries, which famously exposed horrific allegations against Kelly he sexually abused women and girls. The ex-manager's warning successfully closed the 2018 showing, with guests evacuated as a result.

Some of Kelly's accusers were set to speak at a panel discussion at the event. Authorities linked Russell to the threat after they recovered phone records and text messages. Before the call, Russell had threatened to sue over the documentary.

He was tried earlier this year on an interstate stalking charge of one of Kelly's victims, with a jury reviewing evidence that suggested Russell sent threats by text and published explicit images of the accusers online. He was convicted and sentenced to 20 months in prison on the charge.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Mariah Carey Accused by Producer of Lying About Writing 'All I Want for Christmas' as Child

Dua Lipa Earning More Than $10 Million Over Last Year

Related Posts
R. Kelly's Fiancee Joycelyn Savage Shares Pics of Newborn Daughter After Welcoming Their First Child

R. Kelly's Fiancee Joycelyn Savage Shares Pics of Newborn Daughter After Welcoming Their First Child

R. Kelly Sends Furious Message From Jail Following Album Fiasco: 'Leave My Music Alone!'

R. Kelly Sends Furious Message From Jail Following Album Fiasco: 'Leave My Music Alone!'

R. Kelly's Lawyer Slams Police's Lack of 'Appetite' to Investigate Leaked Album

R. Kelly's Lawyer Slams Police's Lack of 'Appetite' to Investigate Leaked Album

Celebrities Who Went Broke

Celebrities Who Went Broke

Latest News
Tory Lanez Plans to Appeal Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case
  • Dec 24, 2022

Tory Lanez Plans to Appeal Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Report: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Wife Developed TV Shows Before His Death
  • Dec 24, 2022

Report: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Wife Developed TV Shows Before His Death

Kash Doll Reacts to Rumors Ex Pardison Fontaine Abused Her
  • Dec 24, 2022

Kash Doll Reacts to Rumors Ex Pardison Fontaine Abused Her

Memphis Rapper Big Scarr's Cause of Death Confirmed by Family Member
  • Dec 24, 2022

Memphis Rapper Big Scarr's Cause of Death Confirmed by Family Member

Tory Lanez's Dad Labels His Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Case 'Miscarriage of Justice'
  • Dec 24, 2022

Tory Lanez's Dad Labels His Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Case 'Miscarriage of Justice'

Phoebe Bridgers Talks About Going Through Heartbreak Amid Paul Mescal Split Rumors
  • Dec 24, 2022

Phoebe Bridgers Talks About Going Through Heartbreak Amid Paul Mescal Split Rumors

Most Read
Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi
Celebrity

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard's Nudes Leaked After He Failed to Testify in Tory Lanez Trial

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard's Nudes Leaked After He Failed to Testify in Tory Lanez Trial

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon 'Have a Great Time' as They Reportedly Make Relationship Official

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon 'Have a Great Time' as They Reportedly Make Relationship Official

Oprah Winfrey Goes Viral as She's Shocked When Being Told Her $100 Christmas Gift Idea Is Too Pricey

Oprah Winfrey Goes Viral as She's Shocked When Being Told Her $100 Christmas Gift Idea Is Too Pricey

Kirk Franklin Slammed by Son Kerrion for Excluding him From Family Picture

Kirk Franklin Slammed by Son Kerrion for Excluding him From Family Picture

Lori Harvey's Popularity Allegedly Causes Tension Among Steve's Family: It's 'Driving Him Crazy'

Lori Harvey's Popularity Allegedly Causes Tension Among Steve's Family: It's 'Driving Him Crazy'