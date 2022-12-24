 

Nicole Scherzinger Hints at Wedding Plan as She reveals Her Ideal Honeymoon

Nicole Scherzinger Hints at Wedding Plan as She reveals Her Ideal Honeymoon
Instagram
Celebrity

The Pussycat Dolls member who got engaged to boyfriend Thom Evans earlier this year admits she would love to jet off to Tahiti for a romantic post-wedding vacation.

  • Dec 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Nicole Scherzinger wants a honeymoon in Tahiti - hinting she is ready to tie the knot with Thom Evans. The Pussycat Dolls singer and the 37-year-old retired Scottish rugby player have been in a relationship since 2019 when they met on UK talent show "The X Factor: Celebrity" - on which he competed as part of rugby singing group Tristar and she was a judge - and the pair got engaged during a romantic trip to Mykonos, Greece, in the summer.

Seemingly planning her nuptials and celebrations already, Nicole, 44, has confessed that her ideal honeymoon destination would be on the idyllic French Polynesian island. "I'm dying to go to Tahiti. I'd honeymoon there," she spilled to Us Weekly magazine.

  Editors' Pick

And it seems spending much of the past three years in the UK with Thom has had an influence on her taste buds. The "Don't Cha" hitmaker has revealed that her favourite meal now is a traditional British Sunday roast - which is comprised of a roasted meat, roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables and gravy.

Speaking to the publication for its "25 Things You Don't Know About Me" feature, she said, "You can always find me at a Sunday roast in England, I'm obsessed!" However, Nicole - who is from Hawaii - still has a taste for more other foods from around the globe. She added, "I love pizza, pasta and Mexican food."

Despite being a successful pop star, an in-demand TV judge and revered for her beauty, "The Masked Singer" panellist has confessed she suffers from insecurities just like anyone else. She said, "I'm always insecure about what people think and want to make sure people like me."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kate Winslet's Kids Went Into Frenzy When She's Offered 'Avatar 2' Role

Miley Adds 'SNL' Stars Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman for Her NYE TV Special
Related Posts
Nicole Scherzinger Almost Exposes Herself as Her Dress Drops Too Low

Nicole Scherzinger Almost Exposes Herself as Her Dress Drops Too Low

Carmit Bachar Begs Nicole Scherzinger to Help Stop Fans Sending 'Hateful' Message to Her Daughter

Carmit Bachar Begs Nicole Scherzinger to Help Stop Fans Sending 'Hateful' Message to Her Daughter

Nicole Scherzinger Teaming Up With David Guetta for New Single 'The Drop'

Nicole Scherzinger Teaming Up With David Guetta for New Single 'The Drop'

Nicole Scherzinger's Attorney Defends Her After Pussycat Dolls Lawsuit

Nicole Scherzinger's Attorney Defends Her After Pussycat Dolls Lawsuit

Latest News
Tory Lanez Plans to Appeal Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case
  • Dec 24, 2022

Tory Lanez Plans to Appeal Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Report: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Wife Developed TV Shows Before His Death
  • Dec 24, 2022

Report: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Wife Developed TV Shows Before His Death

Kash Doll Reacts to Rumors Ex Pardison Fontaine Abused Her
  • Dec 24, 2022

Kash Doll Reacts to Rumors Ex Pardison Fontaine Abused Her

Memphis Rapper Big Scarr's Cause of Death Confirmed by Family Member
  • Dec 24, 2022

Memphis Rapper Big Scarr's Cause of Death Confirmed by Family Member

Tory Lanez's Dad Labels His Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Case 'Miscarriage of Justice'
  • Dec 24, 2022

Tory Lanez's Dad Labels His Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Case 'Miscarriage of Justice'

Phoebe Bridgers Talks About Going Through Heartbreak Amid Paul Mescal Split Rumors
  • Dec 24, 2022

Phoebe Bridgers Talks About Going Through Heartbreak Amid Paul Mescal Split Rumors

Most Read
Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi
Celebrity

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard's Nudes Leaked After He Failed to Testify in Tory Lanez Trial

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard's Nudes Leaked After He Failed to Testify in Tory Lanez Trial

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon 'Have a Great Time' as They Reportedly Make Relationship Official

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon 'Have a Great Time' as They Reportedly Make Relationship Official

Oprah Winfrey Goes Viral as She's Shocked When Being Told Her $100 Christmas Gift Idea Is Too Pricey

Oprah Winfrey Goes Viral as She's Shocked When Being Told Her $100 Christmas Gift Idea Is Too Pricey

Kirk Franklin Slammed by Son Kerrion for Excluding him From Family Picture

Kirk Franklin Slammed by Son Kerrion for Excluding him From Family Picture

Lori Harvey's Popularity Allegedly Causes Tension Among Steve's Family: It's 'Driving Him Crazy'

Lori Harvey's Popularity Allegedly Causes Tension Among Steve's Family: It's 'Driving Him Crazy'