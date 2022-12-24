Miley Adds 'SNL' Stars Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman for Her NYE TV Special

NBC/Instagram TV

Miley Cyrus has recruited more stars including two 'Saturday Night Live' comics to join her when she rings in 2023 with an extravagant televised party.

Dec 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus has enlisted "Saturday Night Live" stars Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman for her New Year's Eve special. The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker's end-of-year NBC extravaganza, "Miley's New Year's Eve Party", is also expected to include performances from the band Liily and singer Fletcher.

"Please Don't Destroy" comedy trio Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy are set to join the fun as well. Previously-revealed performers on the show, which Miley will co-host with her godmother Dolly Parton this year, are Sia, Latto, and Rae Sremmurd.

The 2021 special - the "We Can't Stop" singer's first - was co-hosted with Pete Davidson, but he will not be involved this year. Miley previously teased the guest list for the programme was "very me." She added, "It is curated in a way that makes no sense, but makes total sense."

Meanwhile, Dolly recently spoke of her excitement at joining her goddaughter for the show. She said, "We're going to be doing some skits. I know that anything can happen live with the two of us. I'm sure we'll be wearing some bizarre costumes and we'll be singing some serious songs, some fun songs [and] we'll be bringing in the new year in fun fashion, I'm sure."

"I'm looking forward to that and being in Miami at that time of year. When she first asked me, when she talked about doing the New Year's show I thought it might be from New York and I wasn't gonna do it 'cause I didn't want to get that cold, you know."

"She said, 'No, that's why I don't do it in New York. That's why I'm going to Miami.' So, we're gonna do it there, so that should be a lot of fun. I've never spent much time in Miami."

Miley and "Saturday Night Live" showrunner Lorne Michaels will executive produce the special, which will be recorded live from Florida.

You can share this post!