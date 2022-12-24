 

Miley Adds 'SNL' Stars Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman for Her NYE TV Special

Miley Adds 'SNL' Stars Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman for Her NYE TV Special
NBC/Instagram
TV

Miley Cyrus has recruited more stars including two 'Saturday Night Live' comics to join her when she rings in 2023 with an extravagant televised party.

  • Dec 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus has enlisted "Saturday Night Live" stars Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman for her New Year's Eve special. The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker's end-of-year NBC extravaganza, "Miley's New Year's Eve Party", is also expected to include performances from the band Liily and singer Fletcher.

"Please Don't Destroy" comedy trio Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy are set to join the fun as well. Previously-revealed performers on the show, which Miley will co-host with her godmother Dolly Parton this year, are Sia, Latto, and Rae Sremmurd.

The 2021 special - the "We Can't Stop" singer's first - was co-hosted with Pete Davidson, but he will not be involved this year. Miley previously teased the guest list for the programme was "very me." She added, "It is curated in a way that makes no sense, but makes total sense."

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, Dolly recently spoke of her excitement at joining her goddaughter for the show. She said, "We're going to be doing some skits. I know that anything can happen live with the two of us. I'm sure we'll be wearing some bizarre costumes and we'll be singing some serious songs, some fun songs [and] we'll be bringing in the new year in fun fashion, I'm sure."

"I'm looking forward to that and being in Miami at that time of year. When she first asked me, when she talked about doing the New Year's show I thought it might be from New York and I wasn't gonna do it 'cause I didn't want to get that cold, you know."

"She said, 'No, that's why I don't do it in New York. That's why I'm going to Miami.' So, we're gonna do it there, so that should be a lot of fun. I've never spent much time in Miami."

Miley and "Saturday Night Live" showrunner Lorne Michaels will executive produce the special, which will be recorded live from Florida.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Nicole Scherzinger Hints at Wedding Plan as She reveals Her Ideal Honeymoon

Kate Moss' Sister Lottie Surrounds Herself With Nature to Get Away From Her Former Life
Related Posts
Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas and Paris Hilton Reportedly Will Be in Miley Cyrus' Upcoming MV

Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas and Paris Hilton Reportedly Will Be in Miley Cyrus' Upcoming MV

Miley Cyrus Launches Teaser Video and Countdown for Her New Era

Miley Cyrus Launches Teaser Video and Countdown for Her New Era

Miley Cyrus Teases New Music With Cryptic Global Posters

Miley Cyrus Teases New Music With Cryptic Global Posters

Miley Cyrus Earns Praises After Flaunting New Hair Style: 'She Ate This'

Miley Cyrus Earns Praises After Flaunting New Hair Style: 'She Ate This'

Latest News
Tory Lanez Plans to Appeal Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case
  • Dec 24, 2022

Tory Lanez Plans to Appeal Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Report: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Wife Developed TV Shows Before His Death
  • Dec 24, 2022

Report: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Wife Developed TV Shows Before His Death

Kash Doll Reacts to Rumors Ex Pardison Fontaine Abused Her
  • Dec 24, 2022

Kash Doll Reacts to Rumors Ex Pardison Fontaine Abused Her

Memphis Rapper Big Scarr's Cause of Death Confirmed by Family Member
  • Dec 24, 2022

Memphis Rapper Big Scarr's Cause of Death Confirmed by Family Member

Tory Lanez's Dad Labels His Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Case 'Miscarriage of Justice'
  • Dec 24, 2022

Tory Lanez's Dad Labels His Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Case 'Miscarriage of Justice'

Phoebe Bridgers Talks About Going Through Heartbreak Amid Paul Mescal Split Rumors
  • Dec 24, 2022

Phoebe Bridgers Talks About Going Through Heartbreak Amid Paul Mescal Split Rumors

Most Read
Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries
TV

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries

Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas Threatens to Punch Joe Gorga in First 'RHONJ' Season 13 Trailer

Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas Threatens to Punch Joe Gorga in First 'RHONJ' Season 13 Trailer

Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Spills Embarrassing TMI About Her Mom on 'Today'

Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Spills Embarrassing TMI About Her Mom on 'Today'

'The Witcher' Will 'Honor' Henry Cavill With 'the Most Heroic Sendoff'

'The Witcher' Will 'Honor' Henry Cavill With 'the Most Heroic Sendoff'

'RHOSLC' Fans Convinced Jen Shah Gave Heather Gay the Black Eye

'RHOSLC' Fans Convinced Jen Shah Gave Heather Gay the Black Eye

Gillian Anderson Insists Royal Family Becomes 'More Internationally Loved' Due to 'The Crown'

Gillian Anderson Insists Royal Family Becomes 'More Internationally Loved' Due to 'The Crown'

The Old and New Gangs Show Up in First 'That '90s Show' Trailer

The Old and New Gangs Show Up in First 'That '90s Show' Trailer

Jeff Garlin Scores First TV Role After 'The Goldbergs' Firing

Jeff Garlin Scores First TV Role After 'The Goldbergs' Firing

Miley Adds 'SNL' Stars Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman for Her NYE TV Special

Miley Adds 'SNL' Stars Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman for Her NYE TV Special