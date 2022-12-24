 

Romeo Miller Declares He'll Take Lie Detector Test Amid Master P Feud

Romeo Miller Declares He'll Take Lie Detector Test Amid Master P Feud
Cover Images/Tony Forte
Celebrity

Romeo's post arrives after Master P had an interview with Nino Brown, who told the 52-year-old that we can't give people things that they don't deserve because that will create a sense of entitlement, which he believed applied to Romeo.

  • Dec 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - It looks like Romeo Miller is not planning to end his feud with Master P anytime soon. The "My Baby" spitter called out his father once again on Instagram Story after the latter suggested his son was "entitled."

"I have nothing to fear or lie about," the 33-year-old declared on Thursday, December 22. "I want everybody to support my dad and his interviews and then I'll follow back up and sit down with the same people with a lie detector test."

Romeo went on to tell his dad, "Please stop with the sob story, this ain't about money." He then added, "You know no matter how much you take, I've never asked you to pay for any of my bills as an adult, I'm good good."

"This is about how if anything ever happened to me or you, then this family has nothing. That's not generational wealth, and I'm tired of the deception," he further argued. "This interview showed me your true colors, love ya but I can't protect that. Take a page from Mike Tyson, your real truth will inspire even the next generation."

  Editors' Pick

Romeo's post came after Master P had an interview with Nino Brown. The latter told the 52-year-old that we can't give people things that they don't deserve because they will feel entitled, which he believed applied to Romeo.

Agreeing with the statement, Master P responded, "What you gonna do when I'm gone? Because this could have killed me, think about it." He continued, "But social media people don't even look at how this started about the DJ and me posting R.I.P. But think about it, so because my daughter died I can't even say R.I.P. to nobody?"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jenna Marbles Ties the Knot With Julien Solomita After 9 Years Together

Orlando Brown Happily Smiles in Mugshot After Domestic Violence Arrest
Related Posts
Romeo Miller Talks About Angela Simmons Fallout After She Disses Him

Romeo Miller Talks About Angela Simmons Fallout After She Disses Him

Latest News
Tory Lanez Plans to Appeal Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case
  • Dec 24, 2022

Tory Lanez Plans to Appeal Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Report: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Wife Developed TV Shows Before His Death
  • Dec 24, 2022

Report: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Wife Developed TV Shows Before His Death

Kash Doll Reacts to Rumors Ex Pardison Fontaine Abused Her
  • Dec 24, 2022

Kash Doll Reacts to Rumors Ex Pardison Fontaine Abused Her

Memphis Rapper Big Scarr's Cause of Death Confirmed by Family Member
  • Dec 24, 2022

Memphis Rapper Big Scarr's Cause of Death Confirmed by Family Member

Tory Lanez's Dad Labels His Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Case 'Miscarriage of Justice'
  • Dec 24, 2022

Tory Lanez's Dad Labels His Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Case 'Miscarriage of Justice'

Phoebe Bridgers Talks About Going Through Heartbreak Amid Paul Mescal Split Rumors
  • Dec 24, 2022

Phoebe Bridgers Talks About Going Through Heartbreak Amid Paul Mescal Split Rumors

Most Read
Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi
Celebrity

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard's Nudes Leaked After He Failed to Testify in Tory Lanez Trial

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard's Nudes Leaked After He Failed to Testify in Tory Lanez Trial

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon 'Have a Great Time' as They Reportedly Make Relationship Official

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon 'Have a Great Time' as They Reportedly Make Relationship Official

Oprah Winfrey Goes Viral as She's Shocked When Being Told Her $100 Christmas Gift Idea Is Too Pricey

Oprah Winfrey Goes Viral as She's Shocked When Being Told Her $100 Christmas Gift Idea Is Too Pricey

Kirk Franklin Slammed by Son Kerrion for Excluding him From Family Picture

Kirk Franklin Slammed by Son Kerrion for Excluding him From Family Picture

Lori Harvey's Popularity Allegedly Causes Tension Among Steve's Family: It's 'Driving Him Crazy'

Lori Harvey's Popularity Allegedly Causes Tension Among Steve's Family: It's 'Driving Him Crazy'