Romeo Miller Declares He'll Take Lie Detector Test Amid Master P Feud

Romeo's post arrives after Master P had an interview with Nino Brown, who told the 52-year-old that we can't give people things that they don't deserve because that will create a sense of entitlement, which he believed applied to Romeo.

Dec 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - It looks like Romeo Miller is not planning to end his feud with Master P anytime soon. The "My Baby" spitter called out his father once again on Instagram Story after the latter suggested his son was "entitled."

"I have nothing to fear or lie about," the 33-year-old declared on Thursday, December 22. "I want everybody to support my dad and his interviews and then I'll follow back up and sit down with the same people with a lie detector test."

Romeo went on to tell his dad, "Please stop with the sob story, this ain't about money." He then added, "You know no matter how much you take, I've never asked you to pay for any of my bills as an adult, I'm good good."

"This is about how if anything ever happened to me or you, then this family has nothing. That's not generational wealth, and I'm tired of the deception," he further argued. "This interview showed me your true colors, love ya but I can't protect that. Take a page from Mike Tyson, your real truth will inspire even the next generation."

Agreeing with the statement, Master P responded, "What you gonna do when I'm gone? Because this could have killed me, think about it." He continued, "But social media people don't even look at how this started about the DJ and me posting R.I.P. But think about it, so because my daughter died I can't even say R.I.P. to nobody?"

